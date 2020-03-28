Sunday
Join the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley at 10:30 a.m. for a virtual service, “A Balm in Gilead” by the Rev. Donna Renfro. Find our virtual services on www.brazos-uu.org/blog. All Ages Religious Education begins at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday also found at www.brazos-uu.org/blog.
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church will have Sunday worship service with music posted on Facebook at 11:15 a.m. Visit www.facebook.com/standrewsbcs. Other services include Morning Prayer on weekdays at 8 a.m., Noonday Prayer on weekdays at noon, and Evening Prayer Monday through Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Visit www.standrewsbcs.org for more information.
