One day last week, I started my venture at the crack of dawn. I got dressed, had a miniature bottle of hand sanitizer locked and loaded in my pocket, and pulled into the grocery store parking lot. I was on a mission for flour.
Admittedly, I was a little worried to see a parking lot full of cars when I arrived. My goal was to avoid the crowd and stick to social distancing guidelines. This was clearly not going to be a possibility. As I made my way into the store, I scanned the worried faces of people passing by with their carts and an abundance of empty shelves, I made my way to the baking aisle, and there, I found myself tearing up. Then, quickly remembering I couldn’t touch my face, I told myself to toughen up, took a breath and got it together. Times are strange.
The tears building in my eyes were for two reasons. One, the empty shelves at the grocery store were in-your-face evidence that our country is in full-on panic mode, and the outside world has never felt so strange. Reason number two for the tears swelling in my eyes: The flour was there. It wasn’t there in abundance, but I was able to get what I came for, and there was something wildly reassuring about that.
A friend sent a text message in a thread of besties the other day, challenging us to come up with three things that are bringing us joy in these unprecedented times. Today, I’m going to share mine with you.
Number 1: Time with my girls — Attempting to home school a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old for the first time and also keep them occupied while working from home certainly has not come without its frustrations and challenges. If I sat here and told you I hadn’t come a millimeter from internally combusting out of sheer frustration every single “school day,” I’d be lying. But, on a brighter note, every day, it also becomes more evident that the positives are heavily outweighing the negatives.
We’ve sat around the table and shared more meals together, spent more time outdoors as a family, and had more giggly conversations than ever before. And, as surprising as it might sound, I think when they are older, my girls will look back on this particular stretch of time we’ve spent together quarantined as a family unit and remember it fondly. That most definitely brings me joy.
Number 2: FaceTime — Regular phone calls no longer exist in my world. Whether it’s a happy hour on a bestie group call or a quick chat with my mom about the weeds she pulled that day, it’s FaceTime all the way.
Clearly, I need people, and there’s not a whole lot more that has brought happiness to my heart than seeing loved ones smile back over the past few weeks. My family and friends are my greatest blessings, and one I’m thankful for every day. Praise for technological advances, because without the ability to talk to my people and see their faces looking back at me, social distancing would be positively excruciating.
Number 3: Flour — It might seem strange to say that bag of all-purpose flour brought me joy, but it’s really more than that, isn’t it? These days, you don’t always get what you want, and I’m finding newfound gratitude and appreciation for every single ingredient that makes its way into my kitchen, but especially flour.
Baking is something I’ve always done with my little girls. It’s an activity they request often, one we look forward to as a family and love. That little bag of flour provided us a sense of security and normalcy ... and dessert. There’s a whole lot to be grateful for there.
Today, I wanted to share the happiest of recipes with you. Based on sight alone, Funfetti cake is a treat sure to bring a happy beat to any heart, and we could all use a little more happy these days. But, just wait until you taste it. This cake, my friends, is pure bliss. It is moist, tender, and likely the most flavorful vanilla cake you (or anyone else in the room) has ever laid taste buds on.
If you’ve been able to keep your baking cabinet stocked, by all means, this is a dessert worth splurging for. However, if you, too, have struggled to find and keep the basics stocked, then save this recipe for a celebration when these trying times are all said and done. Oh, the party we will throw on that day. I love you Brazos Valley, I am praying for you, and as always, please enjoy.
This recipe first appeared at https://www.theanthonykitchen.com/funfetti-cake/ on March 14.
Ingredients
FOR THE CAKE
2 1/2 cups cake flour
1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil
3 large eggs, room temperature
3 tablespoons sour cream
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
3/4 cup buttermilk
1/3 cup rainbow-colored Jimmie sprinkles
FOR THE ICING
1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/2 cup rainbow-colored Jimmie sprinkles, separated
Instructions
TO MAKE THE CAKE
Preheat the oven to 350° F and have ready a greased 9”x13” baking dish, preferably metal or glass.
Sift the cake flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt over a medium-sized mixing bowl. Set aside until ready to use.
Add the butter and sugar to a large bowl and using a handheld mixer, mix until fluffy and pale yellow in color (about 3-5 minutes). You could also use a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment for this task.
Add the oil and mix until well-blended. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the sour cream and the vanilla and mix again. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl using a silicone spatula and mix once more.
With the mixer on low, add the dry ingredients in 3 rounds, alternating with the buttermilk (adding it in 2 rounds). Scrape the sides and the bottom of the bowl, and mix once more.
Fold in 1/3 cup Jimmie sprinkles and transfer the batter to the prepared pan and smooth over the top. Bake for 28-32 minutes (checking at the 28-minute mark). Set the cake aside to cool completely on a wire rack before icing.
TO MAKE THE ICING
For the frosting, you will need a large mixing bowl and a handheld mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add the butter to the bowl and mix on medium-high speed for 2-4 minutes, smooth and almost doubled in volume.
Add the powdered sugar, milk, vanilla and salt and begin mixing on low. Once the sugar is mostly incorporated, you can begin mixing on medium-high. Mix for 2 minutes more, until light and fluffy. Add 1/4 cup of Jimmie sprinkles and mix on low until evenly distributed.
Spread the icing evenly over the top of the cake and finish it off with the remaining 1/4 cup of Jimmie sprinkles. Cut into 16 slices, serve, and enjoy!
Recipe notes: The cake is ready when the center of it springs back ever so slightly after a gentle poke or a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with only a few crumbs clinging to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.