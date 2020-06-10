If you’re anything like me, your sweet tooth does not discriminate among the seasons. The summer days are clearly here and they brought the steamy Texas heat with them. Dessert hot out of the oven might not seem all that desirable after a day in the sun, but how about a dessert straight out of the icebox? Peanut butter pie ought to do the trick.
This pie consists of three main elements, two of which can be as homemade or as store-bought as you’d like them to be. The first one we’ll talk about today is the crust. It is made up of Oreos and you can either make it yourself or purchase a ready-made crust in the baking aisle.
Next on the list is that creamy, dreamy peanut butter filling. This is made up of a simple mix of cream cheese, peanut butter, powdered sugar, butter and vanilla. And, while you’re at it, you may as well throw in a few chopped peanut butter cups, too!
Last, but not least, a fluffy whipped cream topping. Similar to the crust, you can make the whipped cream from scratch or go with a store-bought rendition. The whole shebang comes together quick and easy, and it’s cool, creamy and perfect for satisfying all of your summertime dessert cravings. Please, enjoy!
This recipe first appeared at www.theanthonykitchen.com/reeces-no-bake-peanut-butter-pie.
Ingredients
FOR THE OREO CRUST
• 26 Oreo sandwich cookies (with filling intact)
• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
FOR THE HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream, cold
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar
• 1 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• Generous pinch fine sea salt
FOR THE FILLING
• 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
• 3/4 cup powdered sugar
• 1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
• 1/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• Pinch of fine sea salt
• 1 cup roughly chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, separated
• Chocolate syrup for drizzling (if desired)
Instructions
Make the Oreo pie crust:
1. Preheat the oven to 350° and have ready a greased 9” pie dish.
2. Add the Oreos to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Process until fine crumbs appear. Remove the feed tube, and with the processor running, slowly pour in the butter. Continue processing until the mixture appears evenly moistened. See notes below if you do not have a food processor.
3. Transfer the mixture to a greased pie dish, and gently press across the bottom of the dish, into and up the sides. Bake for 12 minutes and remove from the oven to cool completely.
Make the whipped cream:
1. Add whipping cream, powdered sugar, vanilla and salt to the bowl of stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Mix on high for 2-3 minutes, until the cream has thickened and holds its shape when the whisk attachment is turned upside down. If you do not have a stand mixer, use a large mixing bowl and a handheld mixer. Set aside until ready to use.
Make the peanut butter pie:
1. Add cream cheese, powdered sugar, peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and salt to the bowl of stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, and begin mixing on low. Turn speed to medium-high and mix until smooth and creamy. If you do not have a stand mixer, use a large bowl and a handheld mixer to mix.
2. Add 3/4 cup of chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and mix until evenly incorporated. Spread the filling across the Oreo crust and smooth over the top.
3. Spoon a heaping layer of whipped cream over the peanut butter filling and smooth over the top, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until completely chilled through (2-3 hours), or up to overnight, before serving.
4. Before serving, drizzle with chocolate syrup (if using) and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup of chopped Reese’s.
Recipe Notes
If you do not have a food processor:
1. Place the Oreos in a ziptop bag and seal. Crush with a mallet or rolling pin until the cookies are completely broken up and fine crumbs appear. Transfer to a large bowl.
2. Pour the butter over the cookies and stir to combine.
Kelly Anthony is a local blogger, baker and home chef specializing in refined comfort food and at-home entertaining. Her website is www.theanthonykitchen.com.
