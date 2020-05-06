At this point, it’s hard to guess what the summer will look like. Will life return to normal, with pool time and potluck barbecues in full swing? Or will we still be social distancing, spending the majority of our time at home? Regardless of which scenario it comes down to, I’ve got a recipe that’ll fit the bill.
Hearty, delicious and perfectly served as a barbecue side dish or alongside a slice of homemade cornbread for the ultimate comfort food dinner, slow cooker pinto beans are as versatile as they are delicious. They come equipped with an extra side of flavor thanks to smoky, thick-cut bacon, onion, chili powder and cumin. But, the best part? You’ll find they are practically effortless.
When it comes to simple recipes, these beans are king. They require no soaking, take only 10 minutes to prep, and there’s no sautéing or cooking of any kind outside of the slow cooker. A little chopping and a bit of patience are all that’s required.
If there’s a chance we’ll be free to resume life as we knew it and we get to be out, living it up with our friends and family, this is a summer potluck staple you cant go wrong with. On the other hand, if we’re going to be stuck at home, we may as well be stuck at home surrounded by the comforting smell of bacon, don’t you think? Either way, please enjoy.
This recipe first appeared at www.theanthonykitchen.com/crock-pot-beans/ on June 18, 2019.
Ingredients
1 pound dried pinto beans
4 slices thick-cut bacon, diced
1 yellow onion diced
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon kosher salt (kosher salt ONLY)
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
6 cups water
Instructions
Sort through the dried beans and discard of any rocks or pebble fragments, rinse and transfer to the slow cooker.
Add the bacon, onion, chili powder, salt, pepper and cumin. Stir and cover with 6 cups of water.
Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on high for 5-6 hours. Serve and enjoy!
Kelly Anthony is a local blogger, baker and home chef specializing in refined comfort food and at-home entertaining. Her website is www.theanthonykitchen.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.