The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Jan. 14-20.
Bryan
Block-N-Barrel Deli, 2423 Blinn Blvd. — 100; Whataburger, 902 S. Texas Ave. — 100.
Aldi, 1760 Briarcrest Drive — 99. Other violations.
CVS Pharmacy, 3000 Texas Ave. S. — 96. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Dollar General Store, 1576 E. William J. Bryan Parkway — 94. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, non-food contact surfaces not clean, unauthorized persons.
Dollar General Store, 1709 S. Texas Ave. — 83. Unauthorized persons, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, person in charge not present, environmental contamination, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities, hot and cold water unavailable, food establishment not current and valid, garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Easy Shop, 1910 Labrisa St. — 89. Other violations, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Irma’s Taqueria, 809 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 95. Other violations, unauthorized persons, person in charge not present.
JFE Sushi, 2300 Boonville Road — 99. Eating/drinking/tobacco use.
KAIS, 4201 Wellborn Road — 88. Other violations, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, food not separated and protected, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Kroger Signature, 2303 Boonville Road — 90. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
La Espiga Dorada Bakery, 210 W. Martin Luther King Jr. St. — 83. Improper hot holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper cold holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, unauthorized persons.
McDonald’s, 2930 E. Texas 21 — 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
Star Grocery, 1500 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 74. Environmental contamination, person in charge not present, required records unavailable, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, other violations, non-food contact surfaces not clean, unauthorized persons, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, food not separated and protected, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Stripes Store, 600 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 81. Person in charge not present, non-food contact surfaces not clean, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper cold holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, eating/drinking/tobacco use, other violations, unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Taqueria La Jefa de Jefas, 1910 Labrisa Ave. — 94. Environmental contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper cooling time and temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Tere’s Taqueria, 1500 William J. Bryan Parkway — 85. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, other violations, hands not cleaned and properly washed, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate ventilation and lighting, improper cold holding temperature, person in charge not present.
College Station
Domino’s Pizza, 1801 Valley View — 100; H-E-B Market/Seafood, 1900 Texas Ave. S. — 100; H-E-B Produce/Center Store, 1900 Texas Ave. — 100; Shipley Donuts, 1760 Greens Prairie Road — 100; Wingstop, 700 University Drive E. — 100.
College Station Med, 1604 Rock Prairie Road — 97. Unauthorized persons, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Donald’s Donut, 1800 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 89. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, food not separated and protected, inadequate handwashing facilities, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Exxon Express Mart, 1800 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 82. Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper date marking and disposition, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, unauthorized persons, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination.
H-E-B Bakery/Deli, 1900 Texas Ave. S. — 96. Environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
IHOP, 4434 Texas 6 S. — 95. Improper cold holding temperature, original container mislabeling, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Napa Flats, 1727 Texas Ave. S. — 83. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unauthorized persons, improper cold holding temperature, improper cooling time and temperature, original container mislabeling, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Poke Stop, 1734 Rock Prairie Road — 94. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Raising Cane’s, 1045 Texas Ave. — 98. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Subway, 806 Earl Rudder Freeway — 94. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, hot and cold water unavailable, improper cold holding temperature.
Tokyo Gardens, 1900 S. Texas Ave. — 99. Other violations.
