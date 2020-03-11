The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted March 3 through March 10.
Bryan
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 725 E. Villa Maria Road — 100.
Cameron Ranch Food Mart, 1414 F.M. 2223 — 98. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Christopher’s World Grille, 5001 Boonville Road — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Coronas Mexican Restaurant, 1305 W. William J. Bryan — 85. Original container mislabeling, eating/drinking/tobacco use, food not separated and protected, improper cold holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Daiquiri Barn, 4501 Wellborn Road — 84. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unapproved thawing method, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, person in charge not present, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, other violations, food and ice obtained from unapproved source.
Harvey Mitchell Elementary, 2500 Austin Colony Parkway — 98. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. — 93. Inadequate handwashing facilities, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, unapproved thawing method, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Little Caesar’s, 801 Dellwood Ave. — 92. Other violations, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, inadequate ventilation and lighting.
OMG Seafood, 3227 S. Texas Ave. — 85. Garbage and refuse improperly disposed, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper cold holding temperature.
Pin-Toh Thai Café, 4345 Wellborn Road — 92. Improper cold holding temperature, unauthorized persons, original container mislabeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Smart Shop Food Mart, 300 E. Villa Maria Road — 92. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, inadequate handwashing facilities, other violations, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Walgreens, 610 E. Villa Maria Road — 99. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
College Station
Kiddie Academy of College Station, 4516 Mills Park Circle — 100; Kindercare Learning Center, 1711 Village Drive — 100; Pavilion Aggie Express, 424 Spence St. — 100; South Knoll School, 1220 Boswell Ave. — 100; Tokyo Gardens Catering, 11675 F.M. 2154 — 100.
Abu Omar Halal, 301 University Drive — 86. Water from unapproved source, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, environmental contamination, improper cold holding temperature, improper hot holding temperature.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 200 Texas Ave. — 83. Food and ice obtained from unapproved source, non-food contact surfaces not clean, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, other violations, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unauthorized persons, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Atami Steakhouse, 800 University Drive — 88. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, original container mislabeling, improper cooling time and temperature.
Blue Baker, 800 University Drive — 95. Improper date marking and disposition, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Fusion Peru Restaurant, 2501 S. Texas Ave. — 92. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, improper date marking and disposition, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
The George Hotel, 180 Century Court — 92. Improper date marking and disposition, environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Jack in the Box, 1504 S. Texas Ave. — 94. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Kettle Restaurant, 2502 S. Texas Ave. — 88. Other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper cold holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper hot holding temperature.
MSC Rev’s, Lamar Street — 98. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
NAM, 910 William D. Fitch Parkway — 91. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper date marking and disposition, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, improper cold holding temperature.
Sam’s Club, 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway — 92. Environmental contamination, unapproved thawing method, other violations, improper disposition of returned/previously served, unauthorized persons.
Starbucks, 3985 Texas 6 S. — 93. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Stripes Store, 13601 F.M. 2154 — 88. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, environmental contamination, unapproved thawing method, improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Subway, 1815 Brothers Blvd. — 97. Environmental contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Sweet Horse Bubble Tea 2, 11675 F.M. 2154 — 93. Garbage and refuse improperly disposed, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper cold holding temperature, improper date marking and disposition.
Walmart, 1815 Brothers Blvd. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, other violations.
