The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Feb. 18 through Feb. 25.
Bryan
Circus Espana, 1901 — 2027 S. Texas Ave. — 100; Frittella Italian Restaurant, 3901 S. Texas Ave. — 100; Harvest Coffee Bar, 101 N. Main St. — 100; Pizza Hut, 4207 Wellborn Road — 100.
Ana Grocers, 890 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Baked or Fried, 4301 Boonville Road — 92. Improper cold holding temperature, original container mislabeling, unauthorized persons, environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
The Chocolate Gallery of Bryan-College Station, 211 N. Main St. — 98. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, original container mislabeling.
Discount Drink and Tobacco, 3819 E. 29th St. — 95. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, person in charge not present.
Popeye’s, 2601 S. Texas 6 — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Raspas El Payasito, 1005 S. Coulter Drive — 95. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Raz Inc., 901 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, person in charge not present.
T Jin China Diner, 2305 Boonville Road — 80. food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, inadequate handwashing facilities, food not separated and protected, original container mislabeling, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, original container mislabeling, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, improper cooling time and temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper cold holding temperature.
Taco Bell, 3501 E. 29th St. — 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
Twin City Mission, 410 S. Randolph Ave. — 91. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Wayback Burgers, 3001 Wildflower Drive — 97. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
College Station
Aramark at Baylor Scott & White — Freshens, 800 Scott & White Blvd. — 100; Chick-fil-A South College Station, 4431 Texas 6 — 100; College Station High School (Culinary), 4002 Victoria Ave. — 100; College Station High School (Food), 4002 Victoria Ave. — 100; Nestle Toll House Café, 1500 Harvey Road — 100; Park West (Mug Down Coffee), 503 George Bush Drive — 100; The Taste of the Tropic, 1500 Harvey Road — 100; VetMed Café College Vet Ed Building, 660 Raymond Stotzer Parkway — 100.
Aramark at Baylor Scott & White Medical, 700 Scott & White Drive — 95. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Azure Fusion Bistro & Sake, 3975 Texas 6 S. — 94. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, original container mislabeling.
C & C Asian Garden, 1706 Rock Prairie Road — 78. Original container mislabeling, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper date marking and disposition, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unapproved thawing, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper disposition of returned/previously served, food not separated and protected, improper cold holding temperature, environmental contamination.
College Station Spoons, 943 William D. Fitch Parkway — 95. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Corner Store, 2160 Rock Prairie Road — 91. Improper hot holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Cotton Patch Café, 3525 Longmire Drive — 93. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, improper cold holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Express Stop, 450 Southwest Parkway — 88. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper date marking and disposition, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, improper cold holding temperature, person in charge not present.
Freezing Cow Rolling Ice Cream, 725 Texas Ave. S. — 95. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper date marking and disposition, person in charge not present.
The Langford at College Station, 1851 Carroll Fancher — 88. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, non-food contact surfaces not clean, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, improper cold holding temperature.
McAlister’s Deli, 1006 University Drive E. — 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
McDonald’s, 1750 Rock Prairie Road — 86. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, environmental contamination, food not separated and protected, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
On the Border Mexican Café, 709 Texas Ave. — 94. food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, other violations, original container mislabeling, environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Park West (Market), 503 George Bush Drive W. — 98. Improper date marking and disposition.
Polly’s Cocina III, 12675 F.M. 2154 — 89. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper hot holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unapproved thawing method, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Primrose School of College Station, 1021 Arrington Drive — 95. Hot and cold water unavailable, non-food contact surfaces not clean, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
Razzoo’s Cajun Café, 820 University Drive E. — 90. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food not separated and protected, improper cold holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, original container mislabeling.
Red Lobster, 1200 University Drive — 89. Other violations, unauthorized persons, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, environmental contamination.
Rice Garden Asian Fusion, 102 Live Oak St. — 79. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, original container mislabeling, environmental contamination, improper hot holding temperature, improper cold holding temperature, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, improper date marking and disposition, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food not separated and protected.
Roman Delight Pizza, 1500 Harvey Road — 83. Environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, improper hot holding temperature, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, original container mislabeling, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Shun De Mom, 717 University Drive — 80. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, other violations, inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, person in charge not present, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper cold holding temperature, improper hot holding temperature.
The Spot on Northgate, 303 Boyett St. — 70. Food and ice obtained from unapproved source, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, unauthorized persons, food not separated and protected, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, improper date marking and disposition, environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Starbucks Coffee, 895 William D. Fitch Parkway — 95. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Stella Southern Café, 4040 Texas 6 S. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition.
Stripes Store, 2111 Holleman Drive W. — 93. Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
The Waterford at College Station, 1103 Rock Prairie Road — 91. Inadequate ventilation and lighting, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, food not separated and protected, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Yang Tuo Club, 1713 Park Place — 85. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food not separated and protected, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Yummi Yummi Mongolian Grill & Sushi, 900 Harvey Road — 93. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, original container mislabeling, environmental contamination, unapproved thawing method.
Wellborn TX Burger, 14895 F.M. 2154 — 86. Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cold holding temperature, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
