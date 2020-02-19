The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Feb. 11 through Feb. 18.
Bryan
3rd on Main Kitchen, 201 S. Main St. — 100; Asleep at the Grill, 5440 N. Texas Ave. — 100; Bright Beginnings Preschool, 2525 E. Villa Maria Road — 100; Rudder High School Concessions, 3251 Austins Colony Parkway — 100.
7-Eleven, 3401 Texas 21 E. — 85. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, improper date marking and disposition, unauthorized persons, person in charge not present, food and ice obtained from unapproved source.
Burger House, 3310 S. College Ave. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Church’s Chicken Store, 507 N. Texas Ave. — 96. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, other violations, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Cilantro Mexican Grill, 106 N. Parker Ave. — 88. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, original container mislabeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper hot holding temperature.
Daylight Donuts of Bryan, 4282 Boonville Road — 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Food City, 2001 Texas 21 E. — 95. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
Town and Country Food Mart, 1401 N. Texas Ave. — 98. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Walmart Supercenter, 2200 Briarcrest Drive — 90. Environmental contamination, improper disposition of returned/previously served, unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Wendy’s, 891 Earl Rudder Freeway — 84. Improper cooling time and temperature, improper cold holding temperature, Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities.
College Station
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 815 University Drive — 100; College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. — 100; JFE Sushi, 3535 Longmire Drive — 100.
Ag Café, Horticulture Road — 99. Environmental contamination.
Blue Baker, 4500 Mills Park Circle — 87. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, food not separated and protected, improper cold holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Firehouse Subs, 1507 S. Texas Ave. — 94. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
Fish Daddy’s, 1611 University Drive — 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Fortress Health & Rehab of Rock Prairie, 1105 Rock Prairie Road — 95. Unauthorized persons, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, other violations.
Handi Stop, 2201 Longmire Drive — 82. Unauthorized persons, required records unavailable, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, non-food contact surfaces not clean, improper hot holding temperature, other violations, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, environmental contamination, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
IHOP, 103 S. College Ave. — 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority House, 1503 Athens Drive — 93. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations.
Kroger, 3535 Longmire St. — 98. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Los Cucos Mexican Café, 1521 Texas Ave. — 87. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, original container mislabeling, environmental contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1713 S. Texas Ave. — 93. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Oakwood Intermediate School, 106 Holik Ave. — 99. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Oishi Sushi Asian Fusion, 11667 F.M. 2154 — 87. Environmental contamination, improper cold holding temperature, food not separated and protected, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper date marking and disposition, other violations.
Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road — 88. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, original container mislabeling, improper cold holding temperature, improper date marking and disposition, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Rosa’s Café, 710 University Drive — 91. Inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons, other violations, improper cold holding temperature.
Swirls, 1800 Texas Ave. S. — 82. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, improper date marking and disposition, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, person in charge not present, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, improper cold holding temperature, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road — 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Whataburger, 1451 Wellborn Road — 98. Other violations, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
