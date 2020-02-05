The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Jan. 28 through Feb. 4.
BRYAN
Bryan Child Development Center, 711 N. Houston St. — 100; Health Science Center Coffee Shop, 8447 F.M. 47 — 100; King Mart, 800 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. — 100; Stephen F. Austin Middle School, 801 S. Ennis St. — 100.
A&B SAC-N-PAC, 1315 S. Texas Ave. — Permit Suspended. warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, hot and cold water unavailable, food and ice obtained from unapproved source.
Amigos Food Store, 1138 Finfeather Road — 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Biggas Truck Stop, 2890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 94. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition.
Boonville Food Mart, 3200 Boonville Road — 94. Improper date marking and disposition, inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Bryan Food Xchange Service, 2907 Texas 21 E. — 87. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food not separated and protected, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Bryan High School Softball/Baseball Concessions, Cambridge Drive — 99. Environmental contamination.
Chick-fil-A, 2210 Briarcrest Drive — 95. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Denny’s, 2890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 96. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, non-food contact surfaces not clean, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Dollar General Store, 2711 Booneville Road — 90. Inadequate handwashing facilities, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, non-food contact surfaces not clean, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, unauthorized persons.
Healthy Living, 818 E. Villa Maria Road — 96. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Imperial Chinese & Sushi, 980 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 98. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Lampstand Health & Rehab of Bryan, 2001 E. 29th St. — 95. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, eating/drinking/tobacco use, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
Long John Silvers, 3224 S. Texas Ave. — 88. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, other violations, eating/drinking/tobacco use, non-food contact surfaces not clean, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Mr. Hamburger, 3706 S. Texas Ave. — 92. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, food not separated and protected, garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Nicky’s Food Mart, 601 W. 28th St. — 95. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, improper date marking and disposition, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Raceway East Bryan (DBA) TKS Raceway Inc., 2105 E. William J. Bryan Parkway — 94. food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, other violations.
Sodolaks Beefmasters Restaurant, 3500 Texas 21 E. — 95. Other violations, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Sona Food Mart III, 3413 S. Texas Ave. – 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations, inadequate ventilation and lighting.
Stella’s Donuts, 1500 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 76. Original container mislabeling, improper date marking and disposition, other violations, unauthorized persons, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, food not separated and protected, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, person in charge not present.
Subway, 725 Villa Maria Road — 94. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, environmental contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
Taqueria Dos Laredos, 2202 Maloney Drive — 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
Taqueria Poblana, 3200 Booneville Road — 94. Improper hot holding temperature, food not separated and protected.
Texas Elite Learning Center II, 2750 Osborn Lane — 97. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Walmart, 643 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 89. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, other violations, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper date marking and disposition, improper disposition of returned/previously served/reconditioned, person in charge not present.
Yole’s La Familia Taqueria, 300 N. Texas Ave. — 85. Improper date marking and disposition, other violations, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, unauthorized persons, bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
COLLEGE STATION
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1505 University Drive E. — 100; Davis Diamond Softball Concessions, 851 Penberthy Blvd. — 100; E.B. Cushing Stadium Concessions, 851 Penberthy Blvd. — 100; Kappa Kappa Gamma, 1502 Athens Drive — 100; Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park Premium, 301 George Bush Drive — 100; Rock Prairie Elementary, 3400 Welsh Ave. — 100; Shipley’s Donuts, 1716 Southwest Parkway — 100; Subway, 2418 Texas Ave. — 100.
1541 Pastries & Coffee, 1808 Brothers Blvd. — 98. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, environmental contamination.
A&M Expressway, 1103 William D. Fitch Parkway — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition.
The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway — 88. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, original container mislabeling, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
BJ’s Restaurant, 1520 Harvey Road — 88. Improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Burger Mojo, 209 University Drive — 91. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons, food not separated and protected, original container mislabeling.
Church’s Chicken, 2800 Texas Ave. — 87. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, unauthorized persons, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Dollar Tree, 1661 S. Texas Ave. — 97. Environmental contamination, person in charge not present.
Double Dave’s Pizzaworks, 3505 Longmire Drive — 85. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, original container mislabeling, non-food contact surfaces not clean, improper cold holding temperature, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Ellis Soccer Field, 369 Tom Chandler Field — 99. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Embassy Suites College Station, 201 E. University Drive — 93. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper cold holding temperature.
Freebirds, 3525 Longmire Drive — 93. Food not separated and protected, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Golden Corral, 700 E. University Drive — 92. Improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Harry’s, 313 S. College Ave. — 99. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Layne’s of College Station, 1780 Greens Prairie Road — 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Master Donuts, 448 Southwest Parkway — 92. Hands not cleaned and properly washed, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
McDonald’s, 801 University Drive — 93. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Mong Chon Korean Food to Go, 900 Harvey Road — 91. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, original container mislabeling, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food not separated and protected.
Mooyah, 1101 William D. Fitch Parkway — 97. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive — 93. Environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 510 Earl Rudder Freeway — 87. Other violations, non-food contact surfaces not clean, improper cold holding temperature, environmental contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities, unauthorized persons.
Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, Left Field, 301 George Bush Drive — 97. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, Right Field Line, 301 George Bush Drive — 97. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Sharetea, 1025 University Drive — 89. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, unauthorized persons, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Sonic Drive-In, 12755 F.M. 2154 — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Stripes Store, 1780 Greens Prairie Road — 96. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition.
Tiff’s Treats, 1099 University Drive — 99. Environmental contamination.
