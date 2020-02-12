The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Feb. 4 through Feb. 11.
Bryan
Bethel Lutheran Church Preschool, 4221 Boonville Road — 100; Bonham Elementary School Cafeteria, 3100 Wilkes Drive — 100; Bryan High School Cafeteria Silver Campus, 3450 Campus Drive — 100; Jumping World, 3143 Wildflower Drive — 100; Kemp Elementary School, 750 Bruin Trace — 100; Neal Elementary School, 801 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. — 100.
99 Cents Only Store, 2104 S. Texas Ave. — 93. Other violations, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, unauthorized persons, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Aggie Kwik Stop, 4401 Old College Road — 97. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Allen Academy Private School, 3201 Boonville Road — 99. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Briarcrest Shell, 3151 Briarcrest Drive — 82. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, inadequate handwashing facilities, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Café Capri, 222 N. Main St. — 98. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Carniceria y Fruteria La Perla Tapatia, 510 W. William J. Parkway — 94. Food not separated and protected, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Carriage Inn, 4235 Boonville Road — 91. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, other violations, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons.
Chicken Express, 401 S. Texas Ave. — 97. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Dairy Queen, 3507 E. 29th St. — 97. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Don Chente Restaurant, 712 E. Villa Maria Road — 77. Improper cold holding temperature, required records unavailable, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, person in charge not present, improper posting of consumer advisories, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, unapproved thawing method, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons, other violations.
El Coco Loco Sinaloense, 1607 S. Texas Ave. — 80. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper cold holding temperature, improper hot holding temperature, unauthorized persons, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, inadequate ventilation and lighting, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Express Mart, 3402 Texas 21 E. — 97. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper date marking and disposition.
Hudson Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care, 3850 Coppercrest Drive — 96. Inadequate handwashing facilities, unauthorized persons.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 1322 S. Texas Ave. — 96. Improper hot holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Lucky Mart, 3329 Woodville Road — 92. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature, improper date marking and disposition.
McDonald’s, 451 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 94. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature.
Sloppy Joe’s Eatery & Catering, 3629 Tabor Road — 99. Non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Sunny’s Food and Fuel Mart, Inc., 3500 E. 29th St. — 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Taco Crave, 308 N. Main St. — 94. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Texan Market AKA Shell Station, 457 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 90. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper cold holding temperature, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Waldenbrooks Estates, 2410 Memorial Drive — 92. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food not separated and protected, inadequate handwashing facilities.
College Station
College Station Middle School, 900 Rock Prairie Road — 100; College View High School, 1300 George Bush Drive — 100; CVS Pharmacy, 717 University Drive — 100; Torchy’s Tacos, 1037 S. Texas Ave. — 100; Taco Bell, 731 University Drive — 100.
Accel at College Station, 1500 Medical Ave. — 93. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities, original container mislabeling, improper cold holding temperature.
Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 711 Texas Ave. — 97. Other violations, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Centex Subway, 2048 Holleman Drive — 94. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature.
Charley’s Philly Steaks, 1500 Harvey Road — 99. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Denny’s, 607 Texas Ave. — 90. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unauthorized persons, non-food contact surfaces not clean, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Domino’s Pizza, 4400 Texas 6 S. — 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
Manchu Wok, 1500 Harvey Road — 96. Environmental contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Finger Store, 1500 Harvey Road — 97. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 2210 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 96. Other violations, eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Southwood Learning Center, 1814 Sara Drive — 98. Person in charge not present.
Urban Bricks, 1512 Texas Ave. S. — 95. Improper cold holding temperature, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Wings N More, 3230 Texas Ave. S. — 95. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
