The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted June 23 through June 30.
Benchley
1976 BBQ, 2464 Lakewood Drive — Not suspended. Environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, unapproved sewage/wastewater disposal system, garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Bryan
Farmers Grill, 3201 University Drive E. — 100.
Amico Nave Ristorante, 203 E. Villa Maria Road — 97. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, original container mislabeling.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 3110 Briarcrest Drive — 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
The Physicians Centre Hospital, 3131 University Drive E. — 98. Improper date marking and disposition.
College Station
Manor Inn College Station, 2504 Texas Ave. S. — 100; Days Inn, 2514 S. Texas Ave. — 100; Holy Cross Lutheran Learning Center, 1200 Foxfire Drive — 100; Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 105 Southwest Parkway — 100; Jimmy John’s, 3505 Longmire Drive — 100; Kolache Rolf’s, 3525 Longmire Drive — 100.
40 Tempura, 2551 Texas Ave. — 98. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Antonio’s Pizza, 104 College Main — 94. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper cold holding temperature.
Baked or Fried, 311 Church Ave. — 92. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, improper cold holding temperature, non-food contact surfaces not clean, eating/drinking/tobacco use, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
C&J Barbeque, 105 Southwest Parkway — 97. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Honey Baked Ham, 3975 S. Texas 6 — 97. Improper date marking and disposition, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Krispy Kreme, 1312 Harvey Road — 97. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, original container mislabeling.
Marco’s Pizza, 700 University Drive E. — 95. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
MOD Pizza, 11655 F.M. 2154 — 99. Original container mislabeling.
Napa Flats, 1727 Texas Ave. S. — 90. Original container mislabeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper date marking and disposition, improper cold holding temperature.
Ohana Korean Grill, 2501 S. Texas Ave. — 98. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
Polly’s Cocina III, 12675 F.M. 2154 — 89. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, original container mislabeling, improper date marking and disposition, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Ricky Food Mart, 101 Southwest Parkway — 87. Other violations, improper cold holding temperature, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities, environmental contamination.
Sweet Paris Creperie & Café, 143 Century Square — 93. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
The Tap, 815 Harvey Road — 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Tigerland Express, 12727 F.M. 2154 — 89. Improper hot holding temperature, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, person in charge not present, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
Wendy’s, 202 Southwest Parkway — 87. Improper date marking and disposition, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature, food not separated and protected, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons.
