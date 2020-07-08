The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted June 30 through July 7.
Bryan
BCS Fish & Ribs, 800 San Jacinto Lane — 94. Person in charge not present, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Fire and Ice, 2606 E. Villa Maria Road — 95. Other violations, environmental contamination, unauthorized persons, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
La Espiga Dorada Bakery, 210 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. — 90. Improper cold holding temperature, improper date marking and disposition, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, improper reheating procedure for hot holding.
Lampo’s Grocery, 4311 N. Texas Ave. — 96. Person in charge not present, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Murphy USA, 2208 Briarcrest Drive — 90. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, hot and cold water unavailable, inadequate handwashing facilities, person in charge not present, environmental contamination, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
Taco Bell, 920 S. Texas Ave. — 94. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, hands not cleaned and properly washed, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Taqueria Dos Laredos, 2202 Maloney Ave. — 94. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper reheating procedure for hot holding, person in charge not present.
Taqueria La Patraca, 2102 Stone View Court — 95. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, other violations, improper cold holding temperature.
College Station
Chicken Express, 12875 F.M. 2154 — 100; Comfort Suites, 2313 Texas Ave. S. — 100; Farmhouse Creamery, 4444 Texas 6 — 100; Freebirds, 2050 Earl Rudder Freeway — 100; Marble Slab Creamery, 2010 Texas Ave. S. — 100; St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2541 Earl Rudder Freeway S. — 100; Whataburger, 4471 Texas 6 S. — 100.
7-Eleven, 1721 Texas Ave. — 96. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, inadequate handwashing facilities, other violations.
Grand Station, 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway — 97. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Little Caesar’s, 12727 F.M. 2154 — 92. Unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, person in charge not present.
Longshot Hash House at Bearx, 350 Deacon Drive — 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
Nam Café, 110 Nagle St. — 93. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper cold holding temperature.
Sweet Eugene’s, 1702 George Bush Drive — 95. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, environmental contamination.
Tanaka Ramen, 1617 Texas Ave. S. — 83. Improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, improper date marking and disposition, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Twisted Noodle Café, 2418 Texas Ave. S. — 85. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper date marking and disposition, non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature, inadequate ventilation and lighting.
Ye Star Chinese Buffet, 1512 Texas Ave. S. — 76. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, improper date marking and disposition, other violations, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, original container mislabeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, person in charge not present, improper cold holding temperature, food not separated and protected, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, non-compliance with variance.
