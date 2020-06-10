The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted June 2 through June 9.
Bryan
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. – 100; Tacos Las Morenita No. 1, 800 Boulevard St. – 100; Tacos La Morenita No. 2, 800 Boulevard St. – 100.
Amigos Food Store, 1138 Finfeather Road – 90. Unauthorized persons, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Buppy’s Catering, 506 Sulphur Springs – 98. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
C&J Barbeque, 1010 S. Texas Ave. – 94. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, improper cold holding temperature, non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Dairy Queen, 413 Villa Maria Drive – 96. Environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
El Charro Taqueria, 2405 North Side Drive – 93. Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature.
Express Ponzio Food Market, 1100 San Jacinto Drive – 89. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, non-food contact surfaces not clean, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper date marking and disposition.
Hometown Chinese Restaurant, 3105 S. Texas Ave. – 91. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Jose’s Restaurant, 3824 S. Texas Ave. – 91. Garbage and refuse improperly disposed, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper date marking and disposition.
La Paloma Taqueria, 3002 Woodville Road – 91. Other violations, non-food contact surfaces not clean, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, person in charge not present, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
McDonald’s, 825 Villa Maria Road – 97. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest, 1929 Country Club Drive – 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Remnant of Nawlins Cajun & Country, 1416 Groesbeck St. – 89. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
Rojos Taqueria, 1305 William J. Bryan Parkway – 95. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
The Salvation Army, 2506 Cavitt St. – 95. Person in charge not present, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Shipwreck Grill, 206 E. Villa Maria Drive – 95. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Tacos Las Rosas No. 1, 1225 W. 27th St. – 98. Other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Tacos Las Rosas No. 2, 1225 W. 27th St. – 97. Other violations, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Truman Chocolates, 4407 S. Texas Ave. – 98. Person in charge not present.
Yole’s La Familia Taqueria, 300 N. Texas Ave. – 98. Improper date marking and disposition.
College Station
Carport, 701 University Drive – 100; Heat Ups, 3206 Longmire Drive – 100; Heavens Hand Learning Center, 1103 Anderson St. – 100.
Benjamin Knox Gallery, 405 University Drive E. – 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
Daiquiri Barn, 2418 Texas Ave. S. – 94. Inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, person in charge not present.
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company, 4121 Texas 6 S. – 94. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities.
NAM, 910 William D. Fitch Parkway – 95. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
