The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted June 9 through June 16.
Bryan
Baked or Fried, 4301 Boonville Road — 81. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, other violations, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper date marking and disposition, inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals, food not separated and protected, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unoriginal container labeling.
Big’s, 4301 Boonville Road — 98. Person in charge not present.
Bryan Food Xchange, 2907 Texas 21 E. — 96. Improper cooling time and temperature, evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals.
Carney’s Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
The Kyle House, 800 S. Bryan Ave. — 93. Evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals, food not separated and protected, inadequate handwashing facilities, other violations.
Miramont Country Club, One Miramont Blvd. — 94. Improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, unoriginal container labeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Pizza Hut, 1622 W. Villa Maria Road — 98. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky Drive — 97. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned/sanitized.
Shipley Donuts, 3001 Wildflower Drive — 99. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Stripes Store, 2000 College Ave. — 98. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals.
Taqueria La Incomparable, 1501 Groesbeck St. — Permit suspended.
Wayback Burgers, 3001 Wildflower Drive — 93. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned/sanitized, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities.
College Station
Bryan Harvey Little League, 5755 Elmo Weedon Road — 100; Bullfrogs & Butterflies Child Care, 802 Autumn Circle — 100; Chill Out Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap — 100; Chill Out Concessions, 3101 Harvey Road — 100; Chill Out Veterans, 301 Harvey Road — 100; Chill Out Sno Cone Mobile, 2601 Harvey Road — 100; Mama Sake, 113 College Main — 100; Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive — 100.
Another Broken Egg Café, 11655 F.M. 2154 — 98. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals.
C&J Grocery, 4304 Harvey Road — 92. Wiping clothes improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper cold holding temperature, evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals.
Chef Tai Inc., 830 University East — 96. Evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals, improper cold holding temperature.
Chimy’s Cerveceria College Station, 203 University Drive — 96. Food not separated and protected, other violations.
Cold Stone Creamery, 1408 Texas Ave. — 95. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Koppe Bridge Bar & Grill, 3940 Harvey Road — 95. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored/used.
Mad Taco, 1664 Greens Prairie Road — 96. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals, unoriginal container labeling.
P.O.E.T.S. Billiards & Sports Bar, 1637 Texas Ave. S. — 93. Person in charge not present, evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Panera Bread, 1407 University Drive — 93. Evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
RX Pizza/Pizzaworx, 1664 Greens Prairie Road — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use, environmental contamination.
Target, 2100 Texas Ave. S. — 94. Other violations, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, unauthorized persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.