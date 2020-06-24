The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted June 16 through June 23.
Bryan
Asleep at the Grill, 5440 N. Texas Ave. — 100; Taqueria Puro Potosino, 1305 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 100.
4 Corner’s Market, 3239 Wilkes St. — 93. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, non-food contact surfaces not clean, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
Aurora Express WMJ Easy Operating, 891 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 85. Improper date marking and disposition, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, unauthorized persons, non-food contact surfaces not clean, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, garbage and refuse improperly disposed/facilities maintained, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Cielito Lindo, 1503 Victory St. — 94. Person in charge not present, other violations, unapproved sewage/wastewater disposal system.
GEG Productions, 2409 Texas 21 — 99. Evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals.
Mr. G’s, 201 W. 26th St. — 99. Eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Payasitos, 1005 S. Coulter Drive — 82. Person in charge not present, unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cold hold temperature, evidence of insect contamination, hands not cleaned/properly washed, time as a public health control improper procedure and records, improper cooling methods used.
The Proudest Monkey, 108 S. Main St. — 92. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, person in charge not present, improper posting of consumer advisories.
Taqueria La Incomparable, 1501 Groesbeck St. — Permit Suspended.
Wendy’s, 891 Earl Rudder Freeway — 76. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers provided inaccurate, improper date marking and disposition, improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, evidence of insect contamination/rodent/other animals, unauthorized persons, time as a public health control improper procedures and records, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, improper cooling method, inadequate handwashing facilities, toxic substances improperly identified, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/cleaned.
College Station
Rough Draught, 313 Church St. — 100; The Tipsy Turtle, 113 Boyett St. — 100.
The Backyard, 303 University Drive — 97. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
The Beef and Reef, 303 University Drive — 99. Environmental contamination.
Foundation Lounge, 108 College Main St. — 98. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Hookah Station, 106 College Main St. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inaccurate thermometers provided.
Paddock Lane, 109 Boyett St. — 97. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Shiner Park, 217 University Drive — 95. Inadequate handwashing facilities, unapproved sewage/wastewater disposal system.
TX Chifa Street, 203 First St. — 97. Environmental contamination, inaccurate thermometers provided.
