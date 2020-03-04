The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Feb. 25 through March 3.
Bryan
Alton Bowen Elementary School, 3870 Copperfield Drive — 100; Johnson Elementary, 3800 Oak Hill — 100; Navarro Elementary, 4619 Northwood — 100; Sam Houston Elementary, 4501 Canterbury Drive — 100; Sonshine Station, 1706 E. 29th St. — 100.
Bryan Fairfield Inn, 4613 S. Texas Ave. — 98. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations.
Casa Rodriguez, 300 N. Bryan Ave. — 84. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper date marking and disposition, improper cold holding temperature, improper reheating procedure, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Highway 21 Truck Stop, 2714 W. Texas 21 — 77. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper hot holding temperature, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, inadequate handwashing facilities, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cooling time and temperature, improper cold holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Hillcrest Grocery – Service, 2001 S. College Ave. — 86. Improper date marking and disposition, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, non-food contact surfaces not clean, inadequate handwashing facilities, food not separated and protected.
Kettle Restaurant, 2712 S. Texas Ave. — 97. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Kluay Kluay Thai Restaurant, 3203 Freedom Blvd. –—93. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Last Shot Xpresso, 1425 Bryan Road — 85. Food not separated and protected, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Los Meros Tacos Y Su Trompo Tribalero, 890 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 79. Environmental contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, unauthorized persons, person in charge not present, improper cold holding temperature, improper hot holding temperature, other violations, unapproved sewage/wastewater disposal system.
McDonald’s, 825 Villa Maria Drive — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
McDonald’s, 608 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 94. Improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Nutricon Toque de Angel, 1114 Coulter Drive — 95. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper cold holding temperature.
San Francisco, 609 Parker Ave. — 95. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Sonic Drive-In, 914 S. Texas Ave. — 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Taco Casa/AG Taco Company, 616 N, Earl Rudder Freeway — 93. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, improper date marking and disposition, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Taqueria Romero, 2400 E. Texas 21 — 98. Other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Wienerschnitzel, 501 S. Texas Ave. — 91. Other violations, unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
College Station
Chick-fil-A at Aggieland, 1719 Texas Ave. — 100; H-E-B Grocery/Bakery, 11675 F.M. 2154 — 100; H-E-B Grocery/Produce/Deli, 11675 F.M. 2154 — 100; Jason’s Deli, 14600 Texas Ave. S. — 100; Kolache Rolf’s, 2307 S. Texas Ave. — 100; Kolache Rolf’s, 800 Earl Rudder Freeway — 100; Rosenthal Meat Science Technology, Olsen Blvd. — 100; Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Drive — 100; Southwood Valley School Cafeteria, 2700 Brothers Blvd. — 100; Wesley Foundation, 201 Tauber — 100; West Side Exchange, 390 Wehener — 100.
Aggie Stop, 901 Texas Ave. — 92. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, other violations, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper date marking and disposition.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 903 University Drive — 99. Non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Cinemark, 1401 Earl Rudder Freeway — 98. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
The Corner, 401 University Drive — 90. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Crackle-N-Crow LLC (DBA Hullabaloo Diner), 15045 F.M. 2154 — 96. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, improper cold holding temperature.
CS Circle T, 2000 F.M. 158 — 94. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper hot holding temperature.
Dollar General Store, 12905 F.M. 2154 — 90. Other violations, unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, improper disposition of returned/previously served/reconditioned, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Franky’s Exxon, 2801 S. Texas Ave. — 96. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Gateway Fuels, 804 Earl Rudder Freeway — 97. Food and ice obtained from unapproved source.
Grill at the Pavilion, Hogg Street — 97. Improper date marking and disposition, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 – 94. Food not separated and protected, improper cold holding temperature.
Howdy’s Pizza, 910 William D. Fitch Parkway — 98. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
International Leadership of Texas K-8, 3610 Longmire Drive — Permit suspended. Improper hot holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination. Feb. 28: Compliance.
Jimmy John’s, 200 University Drive E. — 98. Unauthorized persons.
Joy Luck Chinese & Sushi, 1702 George Bush Drive E. — 95. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, other violations, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, environmental contamination, unapproved thawing method.
Koppe Bridge Bar & Grill, 11777 F.M. 2154 — 98. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Little Caesar’s, 2501 S. Texas Ave. — 97. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, environmental contamination.
Potato Shack Plus, 12815 F.M. 2154 — 96. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Smoothie King/Time Out Grill, 797 Olsen Blvd. — 96. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Subway, 601 W. University Drive — 96. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Texas A&M Campus Course, 1 Bizzell St. — Permit suspended. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, improper hot holding temperature, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities, hot and cold water unavailable. Feb. 28: compliance.
Wendy’s, 202 Southwest Parkway — 88. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, person in charge not present, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper hot holding temperature, environmental contamination.
Zeta Tau Alpha, 1403 Athens Drive — 94. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, unapproved thawing method.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.