The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department. Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted March 17 through March 24.
Bryan
EXXON Express Market, 505 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 97. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Palasota Grocery, 1409 Palasota Drive – 96. Food not separated and protected, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Popeye’s, 509 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 95. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Stella’s Donuts, 1612 W. Villa Maria Road – 89. Inadequate handwashing facilities, food not separated and protected, original container mislabeling, improper date marking and disposition, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Taco Cabana, 2410 Briarcrest Drive – 90. Improper hot holding temperature, non-food contact surfaces not clean, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Taqueria La Perla, 1204 W. William J. Bryan Parkway – 90. Improper cooling time and temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food establishment permit not current/valid, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
College Station
Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Parkway – 91. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, original container mislabeling, improper cold holding temperature, other violations, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
