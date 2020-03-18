The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted March 10 through March 17.
BRYAN
Walgreens, 2350 Boonville Road — 100.
2818 Sona Food Mart, 902 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 89. Improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, food and ice obtained from unapproved source.
Babylon Café, 3700 S. Texas Ave. — Permit suspended on March 12, Compliance on March 13.
Elotes El Buen Pastor, 890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 93. Unapproved sewage/wastewater/disposal system, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, other violations.
Esmeralda’s Taqueria, 208 N. Texas Ave. — 94. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, bare hand contact with ready to eat foods.
EXXON Express Market, 505 N Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons.
H-E-B Food Store – Deli, 725 E. Villa Maria Road — 93. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, inadequate handwashing facilities.
H-E-B Food Store — Produce, 725 E. Villa Maria Road — 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
H-E-B Food Store — Seafood, 725 E. Villa Maria Road — 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
Jack in the Box, 2906 S. Texas Ave. — 94. Inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food not separated and protected.
Khairallah Halal Meat, 3525 S. Texas Ave. — 93. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, eating/drinking/tobacco use, other violations.
Las Mexicanas Taqueria, 810 William J. Bryan Parkway — 96. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, non-food contact services not clean, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Little Caesars Pizza, 2290 Boonville Road — 94. Inadequate handwashing facilities, environmental contamination, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Popeye’s, 509 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 95. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons.
Quik Time, 2901 E. Villa Maria Road — 91. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, improper hot holding temperature, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Stella’s Donuts, 1612 W. Villa Maria Road — 89. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, original container mislabeling, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper date marking and disposition, food not separated and protected.
Taco Cabana, 2410 Briarcrest Drive — 90. Improper hot holding temperature, improper cold holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Taqueria La Perla, 1204 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 90. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food establishment permit not current and valid, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, improper cooling time and temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Tigerland Shell, 890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 78. Hot and cold water unavailable, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, improper cold holding temperature, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, other violations, original container mislabeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Tilted Pint Pub & Grill, 4248 Boonville Road — 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, original container mislabeling.
ZIP N, 208 N. Texas Ave. — 98. Other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
College Station
Chicken Express, 710 Earl Rudder Freeway — 100; Rock Prairie Behavioral Health, 3550 Normand Drive – 100.
CVS Pharmacy, 2411 Texas Ave. S. — 97. Unauthorized persons, environmental contamination.
Gold’s Gym Tower Point, 1285 Arrington Road — Permit Suspended on March 11: Hot and cold water unavailable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled. Compliance on March 12.
Grub Burger Bar, 980 University Drive — 91. Other violations, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, unauthorized persons.
I Pho’ Vietnamese Restaurant, 2501 Texas Ave. — 85. Inadequate handwashing facilities, unapproved thawing method, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food not separated and protected, improper cold holding temperature, environmental contamination.
Max Food Mart, 1800 Welsh Ave. — 97. Other violations, improper date marking and disposition.
Microtel Inn Suites, 1820 Ponderosa Ave. — 95. Improper cold holding temperature, improper posting of consumer advisories.
Must Be Heaven, 1700 Rock Prairie Road — 90. Improper date marking and disposition, improper hot holding temperature, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Nam Café, 110 Nagle St. — 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Outback Steakhouse, 2102 Texas Ave. S. — 86. Unauthorized persons, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, hands not cleaned and properly washed, other violations, improper cold holding temperature, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Papa John’s Pizza, 1700 Rock Prairie Road — 94. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, original container mislabeling.
Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Parkway — 91. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, original container mislabeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, other violations, improper cold holding temperature.
Pokeworks, 170 Century Square Drive — 96. Improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Salt Grass Steakhouse, 4330 Texas 6 S. — 91. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper hot holding temperature.
Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 — 99. Garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Subway, 951 William D. Fitch Parkway — 96. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Tacos La Perlita, 919 Harvey Road — 82. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, improper date marking and disposition, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper hot holding temperature, food not separated and protected, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. — 89. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature, food not separated and protected, improper posting of consumer advisories, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Wendy’s, 2052 Holleman Drive W. — 82. Unauthorized persons, improper cold holding temperature, inadequate handwashing facilities, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, non-food contact surfaces not clean, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, other violations, eating/drinking/tobacco use, environmental contamination.
