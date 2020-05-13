The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted May 5 through May 12.
Bryan
Benchley Country Store and Grill, 2464 Lakewood Drive – 100; Ed’s Butcher Block, 600 N. Texas Ave. – 100; Starbucks Coffee, 601 E. Villa Maria Road – 100; Top of the Hill, 2444 Lakewood Drive – 100.
The Art 979 Kitchen, 211 W. William Joel Bryan Parkway – 96. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, original container mislabeling.
Carter’s Burger, 3105 S. Texas Ave. – 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
China Wok Express, 612 Villa Maria Road – 98. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Elys Place, 2208 Finfeather Road – 91. Improper hot holding temperature, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper reheating procedure, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Farm Patch, 3519 S. College Ave. – 96. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
First Watch Daytime Café, 4501 S. Texas Ave. – 97. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Joe Fickey’s, 9376 E. Texas 21 – 99. Environmental contamination.
KFC, 3321 S. Texas Ave. – 92. Unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, other violations, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Little’s Lunches, 2651 Boonville Road – 95. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Must Be Heaven, 1136 E. Villa Maria Road – 95. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Smetana Food Mart, 7700 W. Texas 21 – 93. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper date marking and disposition, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, environmental contamination.
Taqueria El Sol De Mexico, 725 E. Villa Maria Road – 91. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper disposition of returned/previously served, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Taqueria La Jefa De Jefas, 1910 Labrisa Ave. – 94. Unapproved thawing method, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper cooling method, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Time Mart, 2626 Finfeather Ave. – 93. Inadequate handwashing facilities, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Variedades La Union, 2305 Cavitt Ave. – 92. Unauthorized persons, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, other violations, required records unavailable.
Village Café, 210 W. 29th St. – 95. Food not separated and protected, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination.
Wixon Valley Country Store, 9212 E. Texas 21 – 87. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper date marking and disposition, improper cold holding temperature, improper cooling method, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Zand’s Persian Kebabs, 3105 S. Texas Ave. – 97. Person in charge not present, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
College Station
Pie in the Sky, 4344 Highway 6 S. – 100; Taco Bell, 911 William D. Fitch Parkway – 100.
Callaway House, 301 George Bush Drive – 97. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate ventilation and lighting.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 1701 University Drive E. – 93. Improper hot holding temperature, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Chef Caos Chinese Restaurant, 404 University Drive – 97. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Coco Loco, 1804 Welsh St. – 94. Improper use of restriction ad exclusion, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
EXXON Express Mart, 425 Texas Ave. S. – 95. Improper date marking and disposition, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Fajitas Pete’s, 711 University Drive – 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, original container mislabeling, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Gumby’s Pizza, 1102 Harvey Road – 89. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, original container mislabeling, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, unauthorized persons, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, inadequate ventilation and lighting.
Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. – 94. Environmental contamination, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Jamba Juice, 980 University Drive E. – 99. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Krab Kingz BCS, 201 First Street – Permit Suspended on May 5, Compliance on May 7. Environmental contamination, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, person in charge not present, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, unauthorized persons.
Lupe Tortilla Texas Avenue Tex Mex, 813 Texas Ave. – 94. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper cold holding temperature, original container mislabeling.
Marco’s Pizza, 1842 Graham Road – 96. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, original container mislabeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Naked Fish Sushi & Grill, 1808 Texas Ave. – 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Newk’s Eatery, 1613 University Drive E. – 94. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unauthorized persons, improper cold holding temperature.
Porters Dining & Butcher, 180 Century Court – 88. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper reheating procedure, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Sonic Drive-In, 512 Harvey Road – 93. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons, improper date marking and disposition, other violations.
Taqueria Allende, 3898 N. Graham Road – 93. Inadequate handwashing facilities, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper date marking and disposition.
