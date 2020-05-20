The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted May 12 through May 19.
Bryan
Cross Central Church, 408 E. 24th St. – 100; The Family Montessori, 2509 Rountree Drive – 100; Irma’s Taqueria No. 1, 809-A W. William J. Bryan Parkway – 100; Joyeria Y Novedades Garcia, 1305 William J. Bryan Parkway – 100; Martin’s Place, 3403 S. College Ave. – 100; Midtown Grocery, 2100 S. College Ave. – 100; Producers Cooperative Association, 1800 N. Texas Ave. – 100; St. Joseph Catholic, 109 N. Preston Ave. – 100; Target, 3061 Wildflower Drive – 100.
Aurora Store, 2909 Texas 21 W. – 91. Improper date marking and disposition, improper cold holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, original container mislabeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations.
Dollar General Store, 1314 W. Villa Maria Road – 95. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, other violations.
Finfeather Grocery, 2208 Finfeather Road – 99. Non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Irma’s Taqueria, 809 W. William J. Bryan Parkway – 78. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, eating/drinking/tobacco use, food not separated and protected, improper posting of consumer advisories, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, hands not cleaned/properly washed, unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cold holding temperature.
Jesse’s Taqueria N Bakery, 3310 29th St. – 90. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, improper disposition of returned/previously served, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Kitchen 101, 1163 Clear Leaf Drive – 98. Improper date marking and disposition.
Nopalito Taqueria, 216 Martin Luther King Blvd. – 86. Original container mislabeling, food not separated and protected, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unapproved thawing method, improper cold holding temperature, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Schwan’s Home Service, 1155 W. OSR – 98. Unauthorized persons.
Stripes Store, 600 N. Earl Rudder Freeway – 86. Unauthorized persons, improper date marking and disposition, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, other violations, improper cold holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Sunrise Food Mart, 5103 Leonard Road – 87. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons, improper date marking and disposition, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, environmental contamination, original container mislabeling, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
College Station
Chick-fil-A at Jones Crossing, 1700 Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 100; Choi’s Restaurant, 311 Dominik Drive – 100; Max Food Mart, 14725 F.M. 2154 – 100; Max Food Mart Inc., 4150 Highway 6 S. – 100; Stepping Stone School, 205 Rock Prairie Road – 100; Taz Indian Cuisine, 2416 Texas Ave. S. – 100.
Aggie Crossroads Store, 1011 Wellborn Road – 86. Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, original container mislabeling, improper cold holding temperature, unauthorized persons, non-food contact surfaces not clean, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper date marking and disposition.
Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road – 96. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper cold holding temperature.
Centro American Restaurant & Pupuseria, 317 Dominick Drive – 81. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper cold holding temperature, person in charge not present, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding temperature.
Checkers Food Mart, 604 Holleman Drive – 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities.
CVS Pharmacy, 1800 Rock Prairie Road – 99. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Kroger, 3998 Texas 6 S. – 96. Other violations, improper hot holding temperature.
La Familia, 4152 Texas 6 S. – 86. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, improper hot holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Shop N Go, 319 Dominik Drive – 89. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, food and ice obtained from unapproved source.
Spec’s Liquor, 1729 Texas Ave. – 95. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Walgreens, 1751 Rock Prairie Road – 99. Garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Yole’s La Familia Taqueria, 14725 F.M. 2154 – 88. Unauthorized persons, person in charge not present, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, other violations, improper date marking and disposition.
