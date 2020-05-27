The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted May 19 through May 26.
Bryan
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 500 N. Main St. — 100; First Presbyterian Day School, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway — 100; Fit For Kids Too, 3609 E. 29th St. — 100; Oh-My-Soul Cookies & Cakes, 3809 Oak Ridge Drive — 100; Traditions Club Pool Grill/Bar, 3151 Club Drive — 100.
BVCAA Food Service, 203 W. 30th St. — 96. Food not separated and protected, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Chicken Oil Company, 3600 S. College Ave. — 98. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Cici’s Pizza, 2003 S. Texas Ave. — 94. Improper hot holding temperature, improper date marking and disposition, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Dollar General Store, 1201 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. – 94. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, person in charge not present, unauthorized persons.
The Feed Barn, 2017 Fountain Ave. — 98. Unauthorized persons.
JJ’s Snowcones, 1112 Briarcrest Drive — 99. Other violations.
Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine, 200 South Main St. — 95. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper reheating procedure for hot holding, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Pepe’s Mexican Foods, 3312 S. College Ave. — 93. Garbage and refuse improperly disposed, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, environmental contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, other violations.
Traditions Clubhouse, 3131 Club Drive — 92. Food not separated and protected, improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
College Station
Arby’s Restaurant, 1800 Southwest Parkway — 100; Layne’s of College Station, 1301 Wellborn Road — 100; Layne’s of College Station, 106 Walton Drive — 100; Smoothie King, 1908 Texas Ave. S. — 100; South Brazos County Market 1, 1700 University Drive E. — 100; South Brazos County Market 2, 700 Rock Prairie Road — 100; Stepping Stone School, 900 University Oaks — 100; Walgreens, 2322 Texas Ave. S. — 100; Walgreens, 998 William D. Fitch Parkway — 100; 4C Cattle Company, 8778 F.M. 2095 — 100.
Bahama Buck’s, 901 William D. Fitch Parkway — 97. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Big Lots, 1913 Texas Ave. S. — 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Bon Appetea, 112 Nagle St. — 93. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper cold holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Chuck E. Cheese, 1500 Harvey Road — 97. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Country Inn & Suites, 1010 Southwest Parkway — 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature.
Days Inn, 901 University Drive — 92. Improper posting of consumer advisories, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, other violations.
Domino’s Pizza, 900 Harvey Road — 98. Unauthorized persons.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1712 Southwest Parkway — 92. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, improper date marking and disposition, improper hot holding temperature.
Gateway Newstand, 424 Northpoint Crossing — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Pizza Hut, 3800 Texas 6 — 96. Improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Rudy’s Texas Barbecue, 504 Harvey Road — 91. Improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Southerns, 1500 Harvey Road — 87. Improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, original container mislabeling, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Starbucks Coffee, 1929 Texas Ave. S. — 93. Other violations, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, inadequate handwashing facilities, unauthorized persons, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
The Tacobar, 1411 Wellborn Road — 87. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, food not separated and protected, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, improper hot holding temperature, improper cooling time and temperature.
Town & Country RV Food Mart, 3898 N. Graham Road – 87. Other violations, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing — 94. Improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.