The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted April 28 through May 5.
Bryan
Save Our Streets Center, 1700 Groesbeck St. – 100; Subway, 100 N. Main St. – 100; Taqueria Los Plebes, 216 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 100; Tienda Mi Ranchito, 503 N. Texas Ave. – 100.
Aurora Store, 2305 E. Villa Maria Road – 91. Improper date marking and disposition, food not separated and protected, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
B-5 Country Store, 18746 E. OSR – 98. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Casa Ole, 3201 Freedom Blvd. – 92. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, original container mislabeling, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Corner Store, 4609 E. 29th St. – 95. Environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, unapproved thawing method.
Dairy Queen, 3003 E. Texas 21 – 93. Unauthorized persons, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, environmental contamination, other violations.
Dollar General Store, 3706 N. Texas Ave. – 94. Person in charge not present, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, unauthorized persons, garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Dollar General Store, 5735 E. Texas 21 – 97. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities.
E-Z 4U, 3300 Finfeather Road – 88. Food not separated and protected, eating/drinking/tobacco use, unauthorized persons, inadequate ventilation and lighting, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper hot holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Fire and Ice Express, 1439 W. Villa Maria Road – 94. Unauthorized persons, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, improper cold holding temperature.
Handi Stop, 2805 N. Texas Ave. – 88. Unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, improper date marking and disposition, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Jack in the Box, 900 N. Earl Rudder Freeway – 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Mike’s Market, 707 E. 23rd St. – 92. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Pit Stop, 1439 W. Villa Maria Road – 92. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Stella’s Donuts, 2100 E. William J. Bryan Parkway – 86. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper date marking and disposition, hands not cleaned/properly washed.
Stripes Store, 891 N. Earl Rudder Freeway – 99. Non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Taco Bell, 920 S. Texas Ave. – 95. Unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Tejas Market Bryan, 1101 E. Villa Maria Road – 95. Other violations, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination.
Tommy’s Drive In, 1520 W. 28th St. – 96. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Wheelock Express, 10540 E. OSR – 86. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, eating/drinking/tobacco use, hands not cleaned/properly washed, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, unapproved sewage/wastewater/disposal system, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Wings N More Express Drive Thru, 1561 W. Villa Maria Road – 97. Improper hot holding temperature.
College Station
Aggie Express, 306 University Drive – 100; Max Food Mart, 12677 F.M. 2154 – 100; Smoothie King, 233 Houston St. – 100; Starbucks, 302 University Drive – 100; Edge General Store, 7250 Edge Cut Off Road – 100.
BCS Food Markets, 2704 Texas Ave. – 95. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, inadequate ventilation and lighting, eating/drinking/tobacco use, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Chuy’s, 1512 Harvey Road – 91. Improper hot holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, food not separated and protected.
Easterwood Airport Café, 1 McKenzie Terminal Blvd. – 96. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper date marking and disposition.
Fuego Tortilla Grill, 108 Poplar Ave. – 93. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature.
Fuego Tortilla Grill, 102 University Drive – 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
I Heart Mac & Cheese, 11667 F.M. 2154 – 88. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, other violations, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper date marking and disposition.
Max Food Mart, 3300 Texas 6 S. – 97. Improper date marking and disposition, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Northgate Shell, 609 University Drive – 94. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper date marking and disposition, environmental contamination, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Panda Express, 1400 Texas Ave. S. – 95. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
Papa John’s Pizza, 1741 University Drive E. – 92. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, unauthorized persons, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition.
Prasla Operating, 2601 Harvey Road – 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Sal’s Garpez, 2601 Harvey Road – 93. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, improper date marking and disposition, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
SBISA Underground Food Court, Ross Street – 91. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper cold holding temperature.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 4320 State Highway 6 S. – 92. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, improper cold holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Wellborn Grocery, 14889 F.M. 2154 – 99. Eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Which Wich, 711 University Drive – 91. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper date marking and disposition, food establishment permit not current/valid.
