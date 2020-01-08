It's the new year, and I'd put good money down that some of you out there felt it imperative to make a diet-related resolution. The only problem I can see with this is the fact that all of these well-intentioned healthy eating promises are going to collide with the biggest football games of the year. It almost seems cruel, doesn't it? The pulled pork sliders, the nachos, the creamy, cheesy dips -- so, so tempting. No, football food and diets certainly don't mesh ... until now, that is.
Did you swear off gluten in 2020? How about fried food? Did you vow to eat less red meat? If so, I can help you with that. This year, you can have your football food and eat it (on your diet) too. Preheat your oven, folks -- it's time for Buffalo wings.
Lucky for us, there's no need to get out the fryer to make homemade wings; your oven can do that. As it turns out, all you need is a high temperature and (surprisingly) a little baking powder. Baking powder enables the skin of your chicken wings to crisp up even more by raising the skin's PH level, helping to further break down those proteins.
So we've got the crispy, baked wing thing down, but now for the other half of the puzzle -- the sauce. At first glance, your average Buffalo sauce recipe seems pretty straightforward: Combine hot sauce and butter over heat, stir, and boom, you're done.
Unfortunately ,if you want a thick, velvety smooth sauce that actually clings to the wing, you're going to have to put in a little more effort than that. It came to me whilst trying to solve the watery sauce dilemma that Buffalo sauce and beurre blanc (a classic French butter sauce) are really not all that different at all. In both sauces, you're working with acid, liquid and fat. Beurre blancs are creamy and rich, and they get that way because cold, cubed butter is incorporated slowly into the heated, acidic liquid base via a constantly moving whisk. The French certainly know their way around a sauce, don't they? But us Americans? We know our way around a Buffalo wing. Put the two together, and it's pure, unadulterated game day bliss.
By applying the French method of making a beurre blanc to our beloved American Buffalo sauce, we're left with the perfect recipe for baked Buffalo wings at home. So, unless your new year dietary restrictions swear off good ol' fashioned butter, this is a game day recipe you can partake in guilt free. Please, enjoy!
This recipe was originally published at www.theanthonykitchen.com/buffalo-wing-sauce/ on 1/03/2020.
For the wings
4 pounds thawed chicken wings (drummettes, wing portions, or both)
2 tablespoons baking powder
2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
Instructions
If your wings are whole, using a sharp knife, find the joint and cut the wing portion from the drumette, remove the wing tip and discard.
Place 2 racks in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 400°. Have ready two rimmed baking sheets lined with either nonstick aluminum foil or parchment paper.
Add baking powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder to a gallon-sized zip top bag and mix.
Pat the chicken wings dry with a paper towel and add them to the bag. Secure closed and shake until the wings are evenly coated in the baking powder/spice mixture.
Place the wings on the prepared pan and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, flip each wing and return to the oven to cook for an additional 20 minutes.
Allow to cool slightly, toss in prepared Buffalo sauce (if using), serve, and enjoy!
For the sauce
1 cup Frank's Hot Sauce
3/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
8 tablespoons (1 stick) cold, unsalted butter (cut into small cubes)
Instructions
Add Frank's Hot Sauce, onion powder, kosher salt, and garlic powder to a small saucepan and place over medium heat. Stir and allow to come to a simmer.
Reduce the heat to low. Begin adding in the butter 2-3 cubes at a time, whisking constantly. Once the butter has melted into the sauce, add another 2-3 cubes, and repeat until all of the butter has been incorporated. Do not rush this process.
Once all of the butter has been added, remove the sauce from the heat and set aside until ready to use.
