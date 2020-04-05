Brazos Valley funeral homes have changed the way services are handled as the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way people gather and support one another.
Among the steps taken locally to prevent the spread of coronavirus include an option to host remote funeral services, as well as size-restrictive, rotational visitation and burial services with 10 or fewer in attendance.
Glenn Duhon, manager of Hillier Funeral home of Bryan-College Station, said he understood how trying this pandemic has been for people, and that in times of grief, this distance can be especially painful.
“This is an area where we hug a lot and shake hands a lot,” Duhon said. “We are a friendly town where we embrace each other. The part of a funeral that is most effective is the community support for those who are grieving.”
Hillier, Callaway-Jones and Trevino-Smith funeral homes all have the ability to livestream or record services, the respective businesses’ directors confirmed. Duhon also recommended graveside services where attendees drive by in their vehicles, or a small graveside service with a large, publicly attended celebration-of-life service at a later date.
Augustine Trevino, owner and director of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home, said his funeral home offers the option of rotating visitation shifts, where a larger amount of guests can view a casket on-site in shifts of no more than 10 people at one time. Since the county entered a shelter-in-place ordinance, his customers have agreed to limit services to small graveside burial services and limited visitation.
Callaway-Jones director Cody D. Jones said customers have generally been understanding of the circumstances, and are accepting of the crowd-size limitations dictated by the shelter-in-place ordinance. The funeral home has tried to accommodate families with features such as an online visual walk-through of funeral options.
“We are striving to find a balance so that the families we serve can still pay tribute to their loved one and the life they lived,” Jones ssaid.
Hillier staff are trying to be flexible on how they offer services, encouraging the use of picture slideshows shared online. The last in-person funeral service held by Hillier took place on March 17, though even that service was limited in size.
On Wednesday, Hillier hosted a special virtual form of Silver Taps for Texas A&M Corps of Cadet Assistant Commandant Col. Glenn Starnes, who died March 30. The funeral home provided an online link that allowed remote viewers to play The Spirit of Aggieland from their homes as they stood in solidarity.
“It’s a different way to honor someone, because while we are all separate, we are one,” Duhon said.
He encouraged those who know a grieving family to make notes on their calendars to keep in touch with them over long periods of time, especially once social distancing recommendations are lifted and hugs can be given once again.
“Part of grief is anger, and there is anger with this situation,” he said. “And that is understandable, completely. If a widow’s love of her life passes away and they’ve had 60 years together, she will want to know why she can’t have family and friends together. The anger is there, but it can’t be placed on anything, so there is a heightened [sense of] frustration.”
