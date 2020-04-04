Funeral homes affected by 10 person order; what this means for the families
- By Rebecca Fiedler rebecca.fiedler@theeagle.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Assistant Commandant Col. Glenn Starnes dies
-
College Station ISD announces dates and locations for prom, graduation
-
COVID-19 claims College Station woman’s life
-
Brazos County health officials announce second death related to COVID-19
-
Brazos County confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, third death
Latest Local Offers
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
Runner Girl Errand Services Responsible, Reliable, Personable Call (979) 739-5803 Homebound …
General Contractor Remodeling - Painting Inter/ Exter, Kitchen/Baths, Hardie Siding, Window…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.