Friday
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, pickles, grass-fed beef and pork and more. Details: 281-684-1372.
Saturday
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Peckerwood Garden Open Day Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peckerwood Garden, 20559 F.M. 359, Hempstead. Members free, non-members $10. Registration and details: 979-826-3232. info@peckerwoodgarden.org.
Monday
Meeting of the Brazos Valley Orchid Society, 7 p.m. Station 6 Fire Station, corner of Tarrow and University drives, College Station. Bring flowering orchids to show. Guests welcome. Details: 846-3496 or www.brazosvalleyorchidsociety.org.
Tuesday
Meeting of the Bryan-College Station Rose Society, noon. Training session for “The Rose Garden,” featuring a PowerPoint program. All are invited to critique and become involved. Please RSVP to 778-4252.
Thursday
“Garden Success” radio show with Skip Richter, county extension agent-horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, noon to 1 p.m. Listen to advice on gardening in the Brazos Valley on KAMU-FM, 90.9. Call in garden questions at 845-5689 or email gardensuccess@tamu.edu.
Upcoming
Feb. 14: Meeting of the A&M Garden Club, 9:30 a.m. New location: Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd., College Station. Business meeting followed by the program “The Magic of Cooking and Garnishing with Edible Flowers” presented by Trixie Bond, magician and gardener. Details/questions: amgardenclub.com and www.facebook.com/AMGardenClub/. Guests welcome.
Feb. 20: Leach Teaching Gardens Hullabloomers program, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Program: “Fishing Fun.” Bring children ages 3 to 7 and embark on a kid-friendly, hands-on, nature-based adventure. Each Hullabloomers class will bring science, art, music and outdoor exploration together to engage your child’s natural curiosity about the world around them. Snacks are provided. A registered parent or guardian must stay with the child. Tickets are $15 per child. Details: Michelle Abney at 458-8456 or michelle.abney@ag.tamu.edu. gardens.tamu.edu/hullabloomers.
