Friday
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, pickles, grass-fed beef and pork, and more. Details: 281-684-1372.
Saturday
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
“Leap into Spring” seminar sponsored by the Grimes County Master Gardeners, 10 a.m. to noon. Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Lane, Plantersville (near the junction of F.M. 1774 and Texas 105). Learn how to prepare your landscape for spring and some early spring gardening tips. No registration is required. Gardening literature will be available to take home.
Wednesday
Gardening with the Masters: “Vegetable Gardening in Brazos County,” noon. The Demonstration Idea Garden (DIG) at the Brazos County Extension Office, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan. One of the most common questions posed to master gardeners is “what will grow here?” In this session, find out what vegetables will thrive and are suited to this area’s climate, soil and water. Details: brazosmg.com or 823-0129. Free and open to the public.
Thursday
“Garden Success” radio show with Skip Richter, county extension agent-horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, noon to 1 p.m. Listen to Richter’s advice on gardening in the Brazos Valley on KAMU-FM 90.9. Call in garden questions at 845-5689 or e-mail gardensuccess@tamu.edu.
Library Garden Series: “Wild about Wildflowers,” 6 to 7 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Learn how to identify wildflowers and plant your own. Joseph Johnson, gardens manager at The Leach Teaching Garden, will teach you to look beyond bluebonnets, mix things up and enjoy wildflowers year-round.
Native Plant Society of Texas, Post Oak Chapter meeting, 6:30 p.m. Ecological Natural Resources Training Area (ENTRA), 1183 Fishtank Road, College Station (behind Easterwood Airport). Program: “Wildlife Management and Habitat Restoration in Texas” by David Riley, a biologist who works to assist private landowners throughout the state to ensure their wildlife needs are met, and that they can comply with conservation exemptions on their properties. This talk should be of interest to landowners who would like to know how to attain and manage wildlife exemptions for their property. Free and open to the public. Details: 571-6448 or Regina Levoy at scarecrowsdrm@gmail.com.
Upcoming
March 17: Get Growing Series: “Plant Sale Preview: All the Plants You Can Grow in Brazos County,” 6 to 7 p.m. Lick Creek Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station. Plants that are just right for Brazos County growing conditions will be for sale March 21. This session will preview the thousands of plants from which you may choose — perennials, vegetables, herbs, annuals and trees — as well as the physical details of the new master gardener plant sale location. Details: brazosmg.com or 823-0129. Free and open to the public.
The Garden Calendar is a public service provided by The Eagle and The Brazos County Master Gardeners Association. To have your gardening event listed in The Eagle, contact Ginny Smith at gsmith203@suddenlink.net or 846-0997. The deadline for submitting is the Friday one week before publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.