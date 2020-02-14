Friday
Meeting of the A&M Garden Club, 9:30 a.m. New Location: Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd., College Station. Business meeting followed by the program “The Magic of Cooking and Garnishing with Edible Flowers” presented by Trixie Bond, magician and gardener. Details/questions: amgardenclub.com and www.facebook.com/AMGardenClub/. Guests welcome.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, pickles, grass-fed beef and pork and more. Details: 281-684-1372 .
Saturday
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st St. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually on site. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
B/CS Home & Garden Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road, Bryan. Programs presented by Brazos County Master Gardeners: 10 a.m. Molly Harris: Creating a Backyard Habitat; 11 a.m. Michael Vidrine: Year-Round Vegetable Gardening; 1 p.m. Katie Loewe and Victoria Bailey: Healing Through Horticulture; 2 p.m. Maggie Boriski: Rose Pruning in the Age of the Rose Rosette Virus; and 3 p.m. Sarah N. Gatson: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Building an EarthKind Supply Chain for the Kitchen Garden.
Sunday
B/CS Home & Garden Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road, Bryan. Programs presented by Brazos County Master Gardeners: 1 p.m.: How to select materials for raised beds and initial landscaping by Sam Feagley.
Tuesday
Meeting of the TAMU Women’s Club Garden Interest Group, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Education Classroom, George Bush Presidential Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive. Program: “The Rose Garden,” a Power Point program presented by the Rose Society of B/CS. Presenters are Rose Society President Jo Ann Ottis, Sandy Lovering, Maggie Boriski and James Kneip, demonstrating pruning and grafting. Free and open to the public.
Get Growing Series — “Spring Rose Care Tips,” 6 to 7 p.m. Lick Creek Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station. Caring for roses has a reputation as a challenging undertaking, but roses will keep growing and blooming even if gardeners neglect them entirely. They do, however, benefit from some extra attention. What steps should you take in the early spring to assure you have fewer problems to navigate during the growing season? Find out at this presentation. This event is open to the public at no charge.
Wednesday
Gardening with the Masters — “Grafting Made Easy,” noon. The Demonstration Idea Garden (DIG) at the Brazos County Extension Office, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan. Grafting is a horticultural technique that is defined as attaching a twig (scion) from one tree to the stem of a tree seedling (rootstock). There are several grafting techniques. Two master gardeners will demonstrate their favorite techniques. Free and open to the public. Details: brazosmg.com or 979-823-0129.
Thursday
“Garden Success” radio show with Skip Richter, county extension agent — horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, noon to 1 p.m. Listen to Richter’s advice on gardening in the Brazos Valley on KAMU-FM 90.9. Call in garden questions at 979-845-5689 or e-mail gardensuccess@tamu.edu .
Leach Teaching Gardens Hullabloomers program, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Program: “Fishing Fun.” Bring those aged 3 to 7 to The Gardens and embark on a kid-friendly, hands-on, nature-based adventure. Each Hullabloomers class will bring science, art, music, and outdoor exploration together to engage your child’s natural curiosity about the wonderful world around them. Snacks are provided. A registered parent or guardian must stay with the child. Tickets are $15 per child. Details: Michelle Abney at 979-458-8456 or michelle.abney@ag.tamu.edu. gardens.tamu.edu/hullabloomers.
UPCOMING
Feb. 21: Leach Teaching Gardens Hullabloomers program, 9 to 10:30 a.m. 600 John Kimbrough Blvd. TAMU Campus. Program: “Fishing Fun.” Bring those aged 3-7, to The Gardens and embark on a kid-friendly, hands-on, nature-based adventure. Each Hullabloomers class will bring science, art, music, and outdoor exploration together to engage your child’s natural curiosity about the wonderful world around them. Snacks are provided. A registered parent or guardian must stay with the child. Tickets $15 per child. Details: Michelle Abney at 979-458-8456 or michelle.abney@ag.tamu.edu . gardens.tamu.edu/hullabloomers/.
