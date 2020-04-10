The following organizations will not have any meetings or workshops during April:
•The A&M Garden Club (amgardenclub.com, www.facebook.com/AMGardenClub)
• Bryan/College Station Rose Society
• The Texas A&M University Women’s Club Garden Interest Group (GIG)
• Brazos Valley Orchid Society
• Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas (npsot.org/wp/postoak/)
• Brazos County Master Gardeners Association (brazosmg.com)
Special Note: Aggie Horticulture Facebook offers a list of past live events at aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/fblive/. These educational programs are open to the viewing public.
The Garden Calendar is a public service provided by The Eagle and The Brazos County Master Gardeners Association. To have your gardening event listed in The Eagle, contact Ginny Smith at 979-846-0997.
