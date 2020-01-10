Friday
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, pickles, Grass-fed beef and pork, and more. Details: 281-684-1372.
Meeting of the A&M Garden Club, 9:30 a.m. New Location: Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd., College Station. Program: Beth Erwin, National Garden Clubs instructor and flower show judge, will present “Water While Wondering-Constructing an Irrigation System.” amgardenclub.com/ and www.facebook.com/AMGardenClub/. Guests welcome.
Saturday
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. At least one food truck is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Peckerwood Garden Open Day Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peckerwood Garden, 20559 F.M. 359, Hempstead. Members free, non-members $10. Registration and details: 826-3232. info@peckerwoodgarden.org
Learning at the Library: “Attracting Wild Birds to Your Backyard,” 10 to 11 a.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St., Bryan. Food is the key to attracting the widest variety of wild birds to your backyard. This session informs you of the different types of feeding stations to consider depending on the species of birds you wish to attract. Free program. brazosmg.com or 823-0129.
Wednesday
Gardening with the Masters: “Start Tomatoes and Other Vegetables from Seed,” noon. The Demonstration Idea Garden (DIG) at the Brazos County Extension Office, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan. January is a great time to start planning what vegetable varieties can be grown in your garden. Learn which catalogs to look through and how to start the process in a warmer indoor environment. brazosmg.com or 823-0129. Free program.
Thursday
“Garden Success” radio show with Skip Richter, county extension agent-horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, noon to 1 p.m. Listen to Richter’s advice on gardening in the Brazos Valley on KAMU-FM 90.9. Call in garden questions at 979-845-5689 or e-mail gardensuccess@tamu.edu.
Upcoming
Jan. 21: Meeting of the TAMU Women’s Club Garden Interest Group, 9:30 to 11 a.m. education classroom, George H.W. Bush Presidential Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive. Program: “The Soil Food Web” with Sam Feagley, retired TAMU Professor and AgriLife Extension Service state soil environmental specialist. Feagley will explain the complex living system in the soil and how it interacts with the environment, plants and animals. Free and open to the public.
Jan. 21: Meeting of the Bryan/College Station Rose Society, noon. Practice panel presentation including grafting roses and rose rosette virus. Learn how to graft roses. James Kneipp, Brazos County Master Gardener, will demonstrate grafting roses. Potluck lunch. Please call 778-4252 to reserve a spot.
