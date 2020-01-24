Friday
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, pickles, grass-fed beef and pork, and more. Details: 281-684-1372.
Saturday
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. At least one food truck is usually available. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Peckerwood Garden Open Day Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peckerwood Garden, 20559 F.M. 359, Hempstead. Members: free, non-members: $10. Registration and details: 826-3232. info@peckerwoodgarden.org.
Thursday
“Garden Success” radio show with Skip Richter, county extension agent-horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, noon to 1 p.m. Listen to Richter’s advice on gardening in the Brazos Valley on KAMU-FM 90.9. Call in garden questions at 845-5689 or email gardensuccess@tamu.edu.
Upcoming
Feb. 6: Meeting of the Native Plant Society of Texas, Post Oak Chapter, 6:30 p.m. Ecological Natural Resources Training Area (ENTRA), 1183 Fishtank Road, College Station (behind Easterwood Airport). Karen Weir, Harris County Master Gardener, will present “Container Gardening with Native Plants.” Details: Regina Levoy at scarecrowsdrm@gmail.com.
The Garden Calendar is a public service provided by The Eagle and The Brazos County Master Gardeners Association. To have your gardening event listed in The Eagle, contact Ginny Smith at gsmith203@suddenlink.net or 846-0997.
