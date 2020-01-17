Friday
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, pickles, Grass-fed beef and pork, and more. Details: 281-684-1372.
Saturday
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables; crafts; and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Tuesday
Meeting of the TAMU Women’s Club Garden Interest Group, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Education classroom, George Bush Presidential Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive. Program: “The Soil Food Web” with Sam Feagley, retired Texas A&M professor and AgriLife Extension Service state soil environmental specialist. Feagley will explain the complex living system in the soil and how it interacts with the environment, plants and animals. Free and open to the public.
Meeting of the Bryan/College Station Rose Society, noon. Practice panel presentation including grafting roses and rose rosette virus. Learn how to graft roses. James Kneipp, Brazos County Master Gardener, will demonstrate grafting roses. Potluck lunch. Please call 778-4252 to reserve a spot.
Get Growing Series: “Bluebirds: How to Attract them to Your Yard,” 6 to 7 p.m. Lick Creek Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road. Bluebirds are some of the most sought-after backyard birds. Backyard birders who know how to attract bluebirds by meeting the birds’ exact needs can enjoy the benefits of these colorful, charismatic thrushes. Free and open to the public.
Thursday
“Garden Success” radio show with Skip Richter, county extension agent-horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, noon to 1 p.m. Listen to Richter’s advice on gardening in the Brazos Valley on KAMU-FM 90.9. Call in garden questions at 845-5689 or email gardensuccess@tamu.edu.
