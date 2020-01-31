Friday
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, pickles, Grass-fed beef and pork, and more. Details: 281-684-1372.
Saturday
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. At least one food truck is usually available. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Peckerwood Garden: Insider’s Tour — Endangered, Threatened and Vulnerable Species, 10 a.m. Peckerwood Garden, 20559 F.M. 359, Hempstead. One of Peckerwood’s primary missions is to serve as a habitat for plants in serious decline or extinct in their native regions. Free for members, $10 for non-members. Registration and details: 826-3232 or info@peckerwoodgarden.org.
Gardening with the Masters — Easy Gardening Tasks, noon. The Demonstration Idea Garden (DIG) at the Brazos County Extension Office, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan. February is the beginning of spring in the Brazos Valley. What are the tasks to consider in terms of bed preparation, irrigation, planting and transplanting? Learn those and more during this presentation. Details: brazosmg.com or 823-0129. Free program.
Thursday
“Garden Success” radio show with Skip Richter, county extension agent-horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, noon to 1 p.m. Listen to Richter’s advice on gardening in the Brazos Valley on KAMU-FM 90.9. Call in garden questions at 845-5689 or email gardensuccess@tamu.edu.
Larry J. Ringer Library Garden Series, 6 to 7 p.m. 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S., College Station. Program: “Love your Roses.” February is the perfect time to show roses some extra love. For vigorous rose bushes and more attractive blooms, prune your rose beds now. Joseph Johnson, gardens manager at The Leach Teaching Gardens at Texas A&M, will teach about the proper tools and techniques to keep roses happy, healthy and lovely year-round. Details: gardens.tamu.edu.
Meeting of the Native Plant Society of Texas, Post Oak Chapter, 6:30 p.m. Ecological Natural Resources Training Area (ENTRA), 1183 Fishtank Road, College Station (behind Easterwood Airport). Karen Weir, Harris County Master Gardener, will present “Container Gardening with Native Plants.” Details scarecrowsdrm@gmail.com.
Upcoming
Feb. 10: Meeting of the Brazos Valley Orchid Society, 7 p.m. Station 6 Fire Station, corner of Tarrow and University drives, College Station. Bring flowering orchids to show. Guests welcome. Details: 846-3496 or www.brazosvalleyorchidsociety.org.
The Garden Calendar is a public service provided by The Eagle and The Brazos County Master Gardeners Association. To have your gardening event listed in The Eagle, contact Ginny Smith at gsmith203@suddenlink.net or 846-0997. The deadline for submitting is the Friday one week before publication.
