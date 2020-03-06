Friday
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce; honey; eggs; fresh ground whole corn meal and grits; pickles; grass-fed beef and pork; and more. Details: 281-684-1372.
Saturday
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans: Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables; crafts; and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Peckerwood Garden Insiders Tour, 10 a.m. 20559 Farm to Market 359, Hempstead. Program: “Shrubs and Small Trees for Small Spaces.” On this tour you’ll encounter the perfectly “well-behaved” shrubs and small trees for small gardens. The nursery is open after the tour. Members free, non-members $10. Details: 826-3232. info@peckerwoodgarden.org.
Tuesday
Meeting of the Bryan/College Station Rose Society, Noon. Program: “Fertilizing Roses.” Potluck lunch. Please call 778-4252 for directions.
Thursday
“Garden Success” radio show with Skip Richter, County Extension Agent-Horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, noon to 1 p.m. Listen to Richter’s advice on gardening in the Brazos Valley on KAMU-FM 90.9. Call in garden questions at 845-5689 or email gardensuccess@tamu.edu.
Upcoming
March 13: A&M Garden Club business meeting and program, 9:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd., College Station. Program: “Mounting and Propagating Begonias” by Tom Keepin, Begonia Society Judge and member of the Houston Area Flower Show Judges. Guests welcome. amgardenclub.com and www.facebook.com/AMGardenClub/.
March 17: Get Growing Series: “Plant Sale Preview: All the Plants You Can Grow in Brazos County,” 6 to 7 p.m. Lick Creek Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station. Plants that are just right for Brazos County growing conditions will be for sale on March 21. This session will preview the thousands of plants from which you may choose — perennials, vegetables, herbs, annuals and trees — as well as the physical details of the new Master Gardener plant sale location. Details: brazosmg.com or 823-0129. Free and open to the public.
March 19: Leach Teaching Gardens Hullabloomers program, “Show Me the Energy,” 5:30 to 7 p.m. We will be learning that plants are an important source of food for animals and people and that the energy in that food comes from the sun. We’ll learn about photosynthesis and food chains. We will practice math by making a snack mix for the group. We will investigate The Gardens as “Food Chain Detectives” and create a poster that illustrates how all the plants and animals are connected by energy. A registered parent or guardian must stay with the child. 15 per child. Details: Michelle Abney at 458-8456 or michelle.abney@ag.tamu.edu.
March 20, 21: 25th Annual Plant Sale and Herbal Forum, 8:30 a.m. Round Top Festival Institute, Jaster Road, Round Top. Famous plant sale and “Thyme Well Spent” gift shop are open to the public on Friday and Saturday. Proceeds benefit the Gardens of Round Top Festival Institute and The Herb Society of America-Pioneer Unit Educational Activities. Details: festivalhill.org. Go to www.herbsocietypioneer.org for plant list.
The Garden Calendar is a public service provided by The Eagle and The Brazos County Master Gardeners Association. To have your gardening event listed in The Eagle, contact Ginny Smith at gsmith203@suddenlink.net or 846-0997. The deadline for submitting is the Friday one week before publication.
