The 2003 movie Bruce Almighty tells the story of a man who complains to God about his life’s troubles. He accuses God of not doing his job well enough and says that he ought to be fired for negligent behavior. In response, God appears to Bruce and offers him the chance to have divine powers for one week so that he can understand why God doesn’t simply take away all our problems and give us whatever we want. Bruce is not allowed to use his powers to force other people to do things, though. In other words, he can’t override anybody’s free will. That rule proves to be a problem when Bruce’s girlfriend, Grace, breaks up with him.
Since he can’t force Grace to love him again, Bruce instead sends her a series of amusing signs, all designed to convince her to change her mind about him. She wakes up in the morning to hear a disc jockey on the radio saying, “It’s a perfect day to forgive Bruce.” She goes for a jog, only to see the words, “Bruce and Grace forever ... and ever ... and ever,” carved into a line of trees along the sidewalk. The clouds in the sky form themselves into the shape of a heart, and a flock of birds spells the words, “Call him.” Everywhere she looks, Grace is confronted with the message that Bruce loves her and wants to be with her again.
Bruce’s efforts to communicate with Grace remind me of the first chapter of the book of Hebrews.
The anonymous writer of Hebrews opens his book by telling us this: “God spoke long ago to the fathers in many portions and in many ways.” Throughout history, the writer says, God talked to his people in many different ways. He spoke through nature, where they saw his power and his provision for them. He spoke from the midst of a burning bush, setting in motion the deliverance of his chosen people. He spoke through miracles such as the parting of the Red Sea and the destruction of the walls of Jericho.
He spoke through his prophets, as they diligently listened to His voice and wrote down his words. God even spoke to one dimwitted pagan prophet by giving speech to an angry donkey. God wants so much for us to know him that he will do anything necessary to speak to us. Just as Bruce wanted to reconcile with Grace, God deeply wants to reconcile with us, even though we don’t deserve it.
But the writer of Hebrews doesn’t stop there. He goes on to say that all of God’s earlier speech to us was really just a prologue for the message he really wants us to hear. After he spoke through prophets, miracles, nature and donkeys, Hebrews tells us that God spoke to us through his son, Jesus.
The prophets told us a lot about God, but Jesus is God. While nature gives us hints about God’s power and provision, Jesus shows us what God is like in a much clearer way. God sent Jesus because he knew it wasn’t enough to talk to us through somebody or something else. He knew that if he wanted us to know him personally, he would have to come and speak with us in person. And that’s exactly what he did through Jesus, who is fully God and fully man, and perfectly spoke on God’s behalf. The writer of Hebrews says that Jesus is the “exact representation of [God’s] nature.” In other words, if you want to know what God is like, just look at Jesus. If you want to know what God would say, just listen to Jesus’ words.
So when God spoke to us through Jesus, what did he say to us? What was so important that God had to send his only son to deliver the message? The message was this: God loves us more than we can imagine, and he wants to be reconciled to us again. There is a rift in our relationship with God, but it’s not there because God did anything wrong. Instead, the Bible tells us that we are the ones in the wrong. Every one of us has sinned against God; we have violated his standards and disregarded his commands to us. As a result, we have broken our relationship with him and have earned eternal separation from him. But God, because he loves us, sent us Jesus. Jesus died for us, taking on the death that we deserved. Then he rose from the dead, forever defeating death and sin, and paving the way for us to be reconciled to God again. Because of what Jesus did, anyone who believes in him will be reconciled to God and will live forever in his presence.
If you’ve ever wondered whether God loves you, the Bible says clearly that he does. In fact, he loves you and me so much that he went to great lengths to tell us that. He never gives up in his efforts to deliver that message. God is always speaking, in every place and at every moment. He speaks through the world around us, he speaks through his word, and he speaks through the circumstances of our lives, even when our lives seem chaotic or random. But above all, God has spoken to us through Jesus, who came to demonstrate the infinite and sacrificial love of the God who wants to be with us forever ... and ever ... and ever.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.
