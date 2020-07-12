• Adan Deeb of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours with a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester.
Deeb graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology in May.
• Kaidrion Latson of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Howard Payne University in Brownwood. Students on the school’s Dean’s List earned a 3.65 or better GPA.
• Several Brazos Valley area students recently graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo.
Amber Allen of Bryan, Kristy Weintraub of College Station and Crista Payne of Jewett earned Master of Education degrees in guidance and counseling; Dillon Smith of College Station received a Doctor of Physical Therapy in physical therapy; and Kayley Smith of Madisonville graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies.
• Maddi Kenney of Cameron has been accepted into the freshman class of Culver Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, for the fall 2020 semester. Kenney, a graduate of C.H. Yoe High School, was awarded the school’s Wildcat Scholarship of $8,000 per year for four years.
• Will Vanaman Park of Calvert, Grace Elizabeth Baxter of College Station and Zoe Elizabeth Barnes of Franklin have been named to the spring 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.