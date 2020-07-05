• Linnea Brown of College Station earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts. Because graduates were unable to receive their diplomas in person, they received commencement packages mailed to their homes that included their diplomas, commencement regalia and other items to celebrate their success, as well as a congratulatory video message from the school’s president. The school plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony at a later date.
• Four Brazos Valley students have been awarded degrees from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Whitney Blalock of Brenham, Nathan Kovar of Rockdale and Kathryn Carrabine of Bryan received bachelor of arts degrees in communication and information sciences; and Ashley Homan of Brenham received a master of science in human environmental sciences.
Spring graduates have been invited to participate in the university’s summer commencement events July 31 and Aug. 1.
• Chloe Scroggins of Bryan has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota. Scroggins earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester to qualify for the honor.
• Bailey Mullen of Bryan has been named to the spring 2020 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. Students named to the Honors List earned GPAs of 3.75 to 4.0. To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.