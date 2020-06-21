Weather Alert

...AMBER ALERT... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK THE SAN JACINTO COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR CHRISTILYNN MCGOWEN, BLACK, FEMALE, 1 MONTH OLD, HEIGHT 1 FOOT 6 INCHES, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND WEARING A PINK ONESIE. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR JARTIESH MARIE LEWIS, BLACK, FEMALE, 35 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5 FEET 4 INCHES, WEIGHT 210 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES AND WEARING A BLACK SHIRT, BLACK NIKE SHORTS, AND RED FURRY FLIP FLOPS, IN CONNECTION WITH HER ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A WHITE, 2016, NISSAN, SENTRA WITH TEXAS PLATES. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN COLDSPRING, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE SAN JACINTO COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT 9 3 6 6 5 3 4 3 6 7. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS SAN JACINTO COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT 9 3 6 6 5 3 4 3 6 7.