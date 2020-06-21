• Lexus Yow of Franklin and Selena Espinoza of Iola have been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at South Plains College in Levelland.
• April Anderson of Bryan graduated summa cum laude from The State University of New York at Potsdam last month with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
• Joy Sanders of Normangee earned an associate degree in medical laboratory sciences from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
• Stephen Rhodes of College Station graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico, following the spring 2020 semester.
• Faith Knaus of College Station was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Georgia State University in Atlanta. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.
• Hawraa Charara of College Station graduated from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, with a Master of Architecture degree.
• Lorie Chaplins of Caldwell has been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List for Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students with a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
