• Kathyrn Carrabine of Bryan graduated in May from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Communications and Information Sciences in public relations and a minor in communications studies.
Additionally, Carrabine was named to the University of Alabama’s President’s List for the 2020 spring semester. Students earned placement on the president’s list by earning a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
• Taraka Raghavendra Samantula of College Station graduated from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, with a Master of Science degree in computer and information science from the College of Science and Engineering.
• Yu Sun of College Station has been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts. To make the Dean’s List, full-time students must earn a GPA between 3.3 and 4.0.
• Erica Barhorst-Cates of Bryan graduated for the University of Utah in Salt Lake City in April with a doctorate in psychology.
• Bethany Peterson of Bryan has been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. To earn Dean’s List honors, undergraduate students must achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher for at least 12 credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.