In college I took 19 hours of Spanish, after completing two years of Spanish in high school. Can I speak Spanish now? No. I can pick out words here and there and can remember some of the vocabulary, like cocina, escuela and iglesia. I cannot say I learned Spanish, but wish I had.
In seminary I took two languages. We were required to take a six-week intensive course on New Testament Greek, and as electives I took a year of biblical Hebrew, but I can’t say that I learned those languages, either. In the Greek New Testament I can pick out words and phrases and get the gist of what the Greek says because I am familiar with the New Testament and because some of those words have made it into English. I found biblical Hebrew very difficult.
Sunday is the Day of Pentecost. It says in the Acts of the Apostles that when the day of Pentecost had come, the disciples were all together in one place. And suddenly from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and a tongue rested on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability.”
While sitting in college Spanish, that never happened to me.
“And at this sound,” it says in Acts, “the crowd gathered and was bewildered, because each one heard them speaking in the native language of each. Amazed and astonished, the crowds asked, “Are not all these who are speaking Galileans? And how is it that we hear, each of us, in our own native language?” Without having to sit in classrooms repeating after a teacher, without resorting to memorizing letters and words with flashcards, the disciples spoke in languages they did not know, and those in the crowd who witnessed it heard them speaking in their native tongues.
One way to look at what occurs in this event is by looking back at the story of Babel. This story about humanity and its effort to build a great city and tower occurred after the time of Noah and the great flood. Genesis says that after the flood all people spoke one language and used the same words, and that as people migrated they settled on a plain, and there on the plain they decided to build a great city and tower to make a name for themselves, thinking that making a great name for themselves would somehow keep them unified. The people said, “Come, let us build ourselves a city, and a tower with its top in the heavens, and let us make a name for ourselves; otherwise we shall be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.”
But the Lord though came down and saw the city and the tower and was displeased. In the story, God says that because humanity speaks one language there will be nothing for them to accomplish, so God decided to confuse their language and scattered the people, leaving the city and tower to ruin.
That’s the background for understanding the Day of Pentecost as recorded in Acts. At creation, and then again after the flood, God blessed humanity and commanded it to be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth. Instead, humans gathered on the plain and built a city and a great tower. Because they spoke the same language they could accomplish this great feat, and so that God’s will of filling the earth would be fulfilled, he confused their languages and scattered them.
At Pentecost, God is bringing them all back. Reuniting what had been divided. Gathering what had been scattered. The earth had been filled. People from many nations were represented in Jerusalem for the festival: Parthians, Medes, Elamites and residents of Mesopotamia, Judea and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia, Phrygia and Pamphylia, Egypt and the parts of Libya belonging to Cyrene, and visitors from Rome, both Jews and proselytes, Cretans and Arabs. The whole known world was there. They heard the disciples speaking in their own languages. The variety of languages that resulted from humanity’s disobedience was redeemed by God through the unifying power of the Spirit. God’s will of blessing all people had come to fulfillment in Jesus’ death and resurrection, and through the power of the spirit, God was drawing all people to join in the community of the redeemed. The people in the crowd did not have to give up their own languages to join this community, but that did not mean that they did not have to learn a second language. Nor does it mean that we do not need to learn a second language.
Following in the Way of Christ involves learning a second or third language. Here we learn a language of words, symbols and actions. We learn a language of love and blessing, confession and forgiveness, hospitality, peace and friendship. A language that takes things we do and transform them into something new: bathing becomes baptism, a meal transformed into communion. Through the great stories of the Bible, the rites of our Book of Common Prayer and the songs of our hymnal, we are given words of consolation in times of sorrow and words of praise for occasions of joy. When our own words may fail us, God has given something to say and to hear. Through this language we are made members one of another.
So we are in the process of learning a second or third language. It may not be with the rushing of a wind and tongues as of fire, but the Spirit has been given to us at it was to the disciples on that earlier Day of Pentecost. The spirit draws people into a community of faith where we learn the language of God’s covenant of blessing and demonstrate God’s desire people for every to live in peace and unity.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.
