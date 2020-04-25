It’s almost time for the May Crowning, a tradition I have always liked in which we honor our Queen Mother, the Virgin Mary, with a crown of spring flowers.
The only problem is I have never been able to make or find a crown of flowers for my statue of Mary that didn’t look ridiculous on it. As far as I can tell, neither has anybody else. (Come on, you know those things look goofy!)
Not that it matters to the real her, of course. Like any mother, she thinks everything we do for her is adorable.
The month of May is dedicated to Mary. Usually parishes and Catholic schools host May Crownings and Living Rosaries. At home people might enjoy doing special things for the Blessed Mother. Maybe you will plant a “Mary garden,” pray the rosary more often, renew your consecration to the Blessed Mother or read a new Marian book.
In the Order of Carmel, which is a Marian Order, the primary devotion to Mary is meditation, a word which here means the practice of silent interior prayer, alternately called mental prayer or contemplative prayer. These are all technical terms which in different contexts can have different meanings. I think Christian meditation is the best everyday word for it.
One of our friars, Fr. Aloysius Deeney, O.C.D. used to call Mary “Our Lady of Meditation.”
What has meditation to do with Mary, you ask?
Think of Mary’s profound receptivity to the Holy Spirit, which became the door through which God sent his Son to live among us. (Luke 1:35)
Remember that she is presented in the Gospel of Luke as “treasuring all these things, [in the life of Jesus,] pondering them in her heart.” (Luke 2:19, Luke 2:51)
The elements of the contemplative life — receptivity to the Holy Spirit, cherishing God’s presence within, hearing treasuring, and acting on his word, singing God’s song and bringing love to people — are all exemplified in the life of beautiful Mary.
She is the “Mother of Contemplatives.”
Opening our hearts to the Lord in holy meditation is a perfect Marian prayer.
Though it may sound esoteric, in actuality the practice of Christian meditation is simple and humble and grounded, just like Mary.
As St. Teresa of Avila taught us, it is only “making time to be alone with the One we know loves us.” It is an intimate conversation filled with friendly silences.
The Church has a rich tradition of Christian meditation and a variety of time-honored techniques to draw from. You might like to try Lectio Divina (“Holy Reading”), developed over centuries of praying with Scripture. There is also St. Teresa of Avila’s Prayer of Recollection, Centering Prayer (derived from the teachings found in the Christian classic The Cloud of Unknowing,) Meditatio Scripturarum (of the Desert Fathers and Mothers), or Prayer of the Heart (from the Eastern Orthodox tradition.) It’s easy to look some of these up and try them out.
There are apps such as Hallow for Catholic meditation, and podcasts such as The Daily Disconnect to gently guide us.
I realize quiet and solitude for parents, especially with the schools closed, is a luxury. However, even with a house full of kids, it can be done. I should know. I was a single mom for 12 years and home schooled for four of those. I learned to steal moments whenever I could, because they still added up, and God seemed to do his work in me as he wished with only what I was able to give.
Making meditation a habit and priority will add immeasurably to your inner strength, patience and peace, so much needed by each of us right now.
The Lord is generous. It is mysteriously fruitful to take even a few minutes each day to be receptive to the “secret, quiet inflow of God” (St. John of the Cross.)
At first this prayer is a well you must draw from. Then further along you realize you are experiencing “the rivers of living water flowing from the heart” Jesus promised (John 7:38.) It’s all God’s doing. You just learned to make yourself available. Love and service follow, a natural outflow from this inner grace.
Our prayer is enriched in companionship with Mary, our mother, sister and queen, the praying soul par excellence who magnified the Lord (Luke 1:46.)
It seems to me she is honored by us loving her Son in the way she showed us, which doubtless is an excellent way: presence to him.
I am not “crafty” and have never been good with a glue gun. My access to the needed materials for a May Crown is limited by present circumstances.
However, I can well renew my dedication to meditation in honor of Mary during the month of May, a practice particularly suited to these strange times of isolation we are living through.
I suspect my “prayer flowers” of meditation are almost as unwieldy and awkward as those funny May crowns always are. But our sweet mother loves them, and she will love yours too. She will tell Jesus, “Awe, look at this one!”
