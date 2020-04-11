Today is Saturday of Holy Week. As the story from the Scriptures is told, Jesus was betrayed on Thursday and arrested. He was crucified Friday and buried that evening before dark in a donated tomb. Saturday is the day of numbing grief among those who followed him. They hurt. They whisper. They weep. Perhaps they yell from inconsolable agony.
Born in 1944, Alan Lewis was a Scotsman, a Presbyterian, a theologian. Through his faith and studies across the years, he was so attracted to the importance of Saturday in Holy Week that he devoted his later career to pondering, reading and writing about it. Diagnosed with cancer before he completed his manuscript, he continued working through his treatment months and died in 1994.
After Lewis’ death, a colleague completed the preparation of the volume for publication, titled, Between Cross and Resurrection: A Theology of Holy Saturday. In concluding, Lewis wrote a prayer related to this period after Jesus’ death and burial on Friday and before Jesus’ disciples on the following Sunday experiencing the power of Jesus’ being resurrected for their newness of life with faith, hope and love. The prayer explores the place and role of Holy Saturday for each of us.
“Eternal Lord, Hear our prayer for a world still living a Saturday existence as if nothing is different: oppressed and lonely; guilty of godlessness and convinced of godforsakenness. God with us in the grave, in your final kingdom give an even greater victory of abundant grace and life over the magnitude of sin and death; and may you be glorified forevermore.”
From that grave, how does God’s life in Jesus “get reborn” to what Christians call “the resurrection of Jesus Christ”? I don’t know an answer to that “how” question, except to say, “In the mystery of God’s being and vulnerable power.”
In Douglas Ottati’s 1999 book Hopeful Realism: Reclaiming the Poetry of Theology, there’s a chapter on “The Mystery and Meaning of Resurrection” in which he writes: “After the disciples had lost Jesus through crucifixion and death, their experiences of Jesus Resurrected revealed God’s truth that Jesus, the Christ, is the teacher who continues to instruct, the leader who continues to guide, and the power who continues to empower. The truth is that, by raising Jesus from the dead, God gracefully lifted up God’s saving way with the world.”
Christian Wiman, a native of Snyder, an adult cancer survivor and a faculty member at Yale, in My Bright Abyss (2013) wrote: “Christianity is not at its best if preaching a resurrection primarily focused on eternal life for the individual. Only if a person can let go of eternity-for-self as a dominant priority can one sense the truth of eternity in your life and in your death.”
Norman Corwin was a writer and director who, in 1945, wrote a poem, On a Note of Triumph, following the Allies’ victories in World War II. His poem concludes with a prayer rooted in the prophetic tradition of Judaism, which was the seedbed and model of Jesus’ life and teachings for all people: “Lord God, measure out new liberties so none shall suffer for one’s parents’ color or the credo of one’s choice. Post proofs that human community is not so wild a dream as those who profit by postponing it pretend. Grant that each person to one another shall be a friend forever.”
May the contemplation of our death, with Jesus, yield the power of resurrection-life for caring human community, beginning each day as the sun peeks over the eastern horizon.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.
