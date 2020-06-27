My family recently had the privilege of spending a week at Camp Allen near Navasota. Camp Allen is the Episcopal Diocese of Texas’ conference center and youth camp. For many years, I have served a week as the chaplain in residence. This provides my family and me the opportunity to rest, swim, hike, work jigsaw puzzles and play table tennis while also offering regular prayer services in the chapel. Typically the week is a chance for us to unplug and leave behind what is going on in the world.
It was much more difficult this year.
While we were at Camp Allen this year, there were protests across the country provoked by the death of George Floyd while being arrested in Minneapolis. The news that week also included the vandalism of St. John’s Episcopal Church across the street from the White House in Washington, D.C., and the president’s appearance in front of the church holding a Bible. As the leader of the Episcopal church in Bryan, I felt the need to monitor events and make a response if needed.
Fortunately while at Camp Allen, I spent some time reading a timely book called Canoeing the Mountains: Christian Leadership in Uncharted Territory. The author, Tod Bolsinger, uses the exploration of the Louisiana Purchase by Lewis and Clark as metaphor for the church and its current context of living and ministering in a post-Christendom culture. When Meriwether Lewis and William Clark reached the Continental Divide, they expected that there would be a river, a Northwest Passage that would make it possible for them to canoe to the Pacific Ocean. Instead they found the Rocky Mountains. Bolsinger said that they “would have to change plans, give up expectations, even reframe the entire mission. What lay before them was nothing like what was behind them. There were no experts, no maps, no ‘best practices’ and no sure guides who could lead them safely and successfully.”
Bolsinger says that what faced Lewis and Clark was an adaptive challenge that required more than simply rowing their canoes more efficiently. They would have to learn and adapt to crossing a mountain range. When it comes to our own context, adaptive work involves a change in values, beliefs and systems. Adaptive work is different work than what is called technical work. Technical work is usually focused on the quick fix of trying harder or tweaking the system to make it more efficient. Adaptive work involves acknowledging the changed circumstances and learning how to adapt to them. Adaptive work is about changing systems, not just making adjustments to them.
In March, we entered uncharted territory of responding to COVID-19 when we moved most of our worship, events and activities online. Then with recent protests across the country about systemic racial injustice, the uncharted territory expanded. Looking at the challenges ahead of us as a people and as the church, the old solutions won’t work. People everywhere are having to change plans, give up expectations and reframe their organizations’ or business’ mission.
We often say the church is not the building, but the people. As a leader of a 153-year-old congregation that usually worships in a 106-year-old building, the church building is important. Significant life events occur within its walls. Baptisms, weddings and funerals are celebrated within it, not to mention the weekly celebration of worship. It is a sacred space. Church buildings, especially historic ones, take a lot of time, energy and money to maintain. It is worth it, but the building is not the church. This COVID-19 experience has caused church leaders to ask questions. If we can’t meet in the church building, how can we meet? This experience has caused some to even ask why we are we even here in the first place. What is the mission of the church if it cannot meet in the church, and how can we still be the church?
The recent protests have revealed a great amount of hurt, anger and misunderstanding in our communities. The church has a duty to share the good news of God in Christ, to strive for justice and peace, and to respect the dignity of every human being, as we say in our Baptismal Covenant. What the church has done in the past and how we have engaged our communities in the past will not be enough to adapt to the challenges of the future. This moment calls for governments at all levels, community organizations, institutions and churches to examine their past and think about how they will engage the community now and in the future when it comes to race and dismantling systemic racism.
Jesus calls us to do adaptive work. Throughout his ministry, Jesus attempted to get people to do the adaptive work of recognizing the nearness of the kingdom of heaven and invited them to faithfully live by the kingdom’s values. Some people tried and failed. Some people actively resisted the adaptive work of changing their values, beliefs or behavior in light of kingdom’s nearness. Adaptive work is hard, and it is necessary at this time.
The first chapter of Canoeing the Mountains: Christian Leadership in Uncharted Territory is called “Seminary Didn’t Prepare Me for This.” It has certainly felt that way for me for the past few months and will probably feel that way in the months ahead. To face the adaptive challenges ahead, Bolsinger says “the answer is not to try harder, but to start a new adventure.” So let us start a new adventure into unchartered territory. This adventure will be an opportunity for exploration and transformation — transformation not only of our individual lives, but those of our churches and our communities.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.