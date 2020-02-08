Recent events in Washington, D.C., have prompted me to consider again and anew the subject of vows, oaths and affirmations in my own life. I have taken vows as a clergyperson, as a spouse, as a parent (at the baptism of our sons), as a community of faith member (at the baptism and ordination of others) and as a citizen (when sworn as a jury member and when pledging allegiance to the United States’ flag as a symbol of the U.S. Constitution).
During the highly charged partisan political atmosphere related to the impeachment proceedings and trial of President Donald Trump, when witnesses before the U.S. House of Representatives are sworn to testify truthfully and when U.S. senators are sworn to exercise impartial justice, I have been listening and watching for memorable inspiration, for one or two “takeaway” examples to strengthen me for the vows that have a role in my daily citizenship and faith.
My listening and watching admittedly are informed by one of the basic tenets of Presbyterianism for both faith-community and political and public life — that people of good conscience can and will differ in judgments and interpretations, and that we together practice mutual forbearance and respect because not one of us has “the final word.” Only God does.
On Wednesday, my yearning for a clear positive example and “take away” related to vows, oaths and affirmations was met in the words and votes of two Senate jurors: one a Latter-day Saints church member and one a United Methodist church member; one a Republican and one a Democrat. Despite their different political party affiliations, the two share common ground in their understanding of swearing vows, affirmations, and oaths.
Republican Sen. (and Latter-day Saints member) Mitt Romney stated: “I take an oath before God as enormously consequential.” Democratic Sen. Doug Jones stated: “Choosing right [even in a tough decision with possible negative reactions] is not a heroic act; it is simply following your oath.”
These two U.S. senators have been sworn twice: (1) their oath of office, “I do solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same … and faithfully discharge the duties of this office ... so help me God;” and (2) their oath as jurors in an impeachment trial, “Do you solemnly swear ... (to) do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, so help you God?”
Knowing these oaths and hearing the senators testify to the influence of these oaths in their respective decision-making processes, I researched for myself some Biblical and historical faith-tradition references. Deuteronomy 6:13 and 10:20 declare: “You shall revere the Lord your God, serve him, and by his name you shall swear.”
My own Presbyterian tradition — in questions 107 and 108 of the 1647 Westminster Larger Catechism — has linked oath-taking with the Second Commandment (Exodus 20:4-6), “living before God in ways that honor no other images, idols, or loyalties (which includes resisting making decisions based on the favor or rejection of others),” and (positively) “swearing by the name of God” as a declaration of duty and accountability accepted in front of people and under God.
I am today grateful to God and richer in life given the witness this past week of a Republican member of the Latter-day Saints Church and a Democratic member of the United Methodist Church. Their declarations strengthen me for living with renewed faithfulness from the oaths, affirmations, and vows I have sworn to honor and uphold. So help me God.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.