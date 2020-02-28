KATE KELLY: Counting down to warm-season planting time

A recent issue of Consumer Reports ran a story headlined “A Safety Guide to Leafy Greens.” When commercially grown, greens are the most common food item responsible for E. coli outbreaks. And so it’s no surprise that leafy greens are getting a closer look from consumers and safety inspectors.
Offering a series of safety recommendations, Consumer Reports advises its readers to choose greens grown hydroponically or in a greenhouse, to cook the greens until wilted and even to soak greens in a vinegar solution for at least 10 minutes before rinsing and eating. One suggestion they omit is to grow your own greens, which avoids contamination, ensures freshness and brightens the landscape.
In our location, we can keep some kinds of green — lettuce, arugula, spinach, collards, kale, Swiss chard — fully alive and producing from October to June, especially if we erect a shade barrier near the end of April.
It’s worth the trouble when you consider that greens are one of the most healthful and easy vegetables to grow, particularly if you start with transplants, which can speed up their time to maturity by three to four weeks. In addition, greens can enliven the landscape. As an example, take a look at the Texas A&M campus gardens at the intersection of Texas Avenue and New Main, where deep purple kale has been mass planted as a backdrop to white pansies, creating a striking effect.
Time to get a soil test
Before warm-season planting begins in earnest (mid-March on the average), give your squash, tomatoes, cucumbers, melons, eggplant, and corn the best chance to thrive by testing your soil and amending it, if necessary.
All you have to do to start the process is download an application form (http://soiltesting.tamu.edu), select the kind of test you want, prepare the soil sample following the instructions on the website, and drive or mail it in to: Soil, Water and Forage Testing Laboratory, 2610 F&B Road, College Station, Texas, 77845. For $32, you can receive a report including your soil pH, micro- and macronutrients, and percent of organic matter, as well as steps to take to improve your soil’s condition. Detailed instructions for taking a soil sample are also available on the website.
Would you like a cutting garden?
Growing flowers for indoor display may seem impossible in our extreme climate, but in the January/February issue of Texas Gardener, Glenda Hughes offers proven advice for selecting the best varieties and encouraging them to bloom. A Zone 8b flower garden must be planted with carefully chosen varieties to ensure that the flowers grown will have stems of varying lengths and can tolerate occasional blasts of heat.
Growing conditions for most flowers require full sun (6-8 hours per day) and good drainage. Raised beds offer an ideal growing site. As with most gardens, when designing for flowers, place taller plants in the backdrop and shorter plants in front. When spacing seeds for cut flowers, Hughes recommends a spacing of 6 to 12 inches.
The flower garden is planted to yield an arrangement of colors, shapes and sizes that, when assembled, will make a lively and balanced bouquet. Hughes lists low-maintenance staples used by southern flower farms that do well in our region.
The most reliable flower for our gardens is the zinnia, which comes in a wide variety of colors and sizes. The Benary’s Giant series will grow tall and as wide across as six inches, providing a focal point in a bouquet. Other zinnias include the Oklahoma series with a smaller (1½- to 2½-inch) flower head size and a similarly wide range of colors, and the Queen Lime series which, at 3½ inches, falls in between the large Benary and smaller Oklahoma varieties. The color palate of the Queen lime flowers is subtle and muted, offering another kind of contrast. Finally, “Jazzy Mix” zinnias grow in the shape of a mound covered by tiny flowers. As the smallest of them all, this variety can be placed at the front edge of the bed.
Other recommended flowers for our climate include cosmos, African marigold, celosia and herbs, such as cinnamon basil and Mrs. Burns’ lemon basil, both of which are fragrant and heat tolerant. Hughes recommends giving the plants a foliar application of an organic fertilizer such as MicroLife Maximum Blooms (3-8-3) to boost production. Cut often to extend the blooming season.
When you think about it, there’s every reason to consider adding greens to a flower bouquet. Purple kale and tri-colored Swiss chard can add surprise and visual interest to an otherwise predictable floral arrangement. Even in our climate, we have many possibilities for eating and displaying the fruits of our gardens.
Kate Kelly is a gardener with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. For local gardening information, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call 823-0129 or email gardening@theeagle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.