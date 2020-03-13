In these days of viral spread and the financial uncertainty it brings, gardens offer a secure and safe refuge from the storm. You can’t shake a garden’s hand or get sick from breathing its air. In fact, there is evidence that inhaling M. vaccae, a healthy bacteria that lives in soil, can increase levels of serotonin and reduce anxiety.
You needn’t keep a 3-foot distance from a plant — the closer you get to it, the more calming it becomes. Gardens don’t require a deep financial investment. If you have space and soil around your dwelling, find a location that receives 6 to 8 hours of full sun, turn the soil with a spade, break it up and add some compost, level it out, and plant some snap beans. They’ll be up within one week, and they will repay your efforts tenfold. A home garden can occupy an acre or a single pot. All it needs is soil, sun and regular watering.
You might write off these claims as the exaggerations of an enthusiast, but peer-reviewed scientific research has shown that gardening not only helps distract us from the stresses of daily living, but even more, it builds our sense of contentment, self-worth and pride. A meta-analysis of 22 case studies that included 76 comparisons between control and treatment groups in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East reported a wide range of health outcomes among those who spent time in gardens, parks and other natural settings. The beneficial effects included a reduction in depression, anxiety and body mass, as well as increases in life satisfaction, vigor, mental focus and sense of community. The benefits of interacting with nature are so numerous and accessible that an entire field called “horticultural therapy” has developed to optimize these benefits for human physical and mental health.
So let’s assume you’re at least curious enough to consider building a sanctuary garden. How difficult and/or expensive should it be? That depends upon how complex you’d like the sanctuary to become. But remember that it’s not necessary to create a complex haven — the plants do the work. Our job is simply to put a comfortable chair or hammock near the plants and relax.
Starting on a small scale indoors, such as an sunny apartment window, begin with three or more pots filled with easy-to-care-for houseplants that can be easily propagated. You won’t need to buy more plants; you can use cuttings from one or two types to create younger versions of the adult plants and slowly grow a collection. Consider aloe vera (Aloe barbadensis), jade plant (Crassula argentea), sago palm (Cycas revoluta), snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata), areca palm (Dypsis lutescens), and ponytail palm (Beaucarnea recurvata). Do a little research to find out how wet they like to be and how much direct sun they can tolerate.
The next steps up in sanctuary garden complexity would be small, medium or large in-ground or raised-bed outdoor sanctuary gardens. Corners of a yard lend themselves to creating a cozy, haven-like feel.
Select tall, medium, and low-growing plants to give the feeling of a sheltered nook. You wouldn’t want this location to receive all-day full sun, which would limit the amount of time you could spend in it. Partial sun (4-6 hours) would be ideal. As tall background plants, consider a fragrant vining bloomer such as star or confederate jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides), or a spring-through-summer blooming passion vine “maypop” (Passiflora incarnata). These will do best with climbing supports. Coral honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) is native to the southern U.S. but is not invasive, like bush honeysuckle. Its long, tubular-shaped flowers are not noticeably fragrant, but they never fail to attract hummingbirds.
Trumpet vine is common in these parts, but its aggressive spreading habit classifies it as an invasive, so should be planted with caution. Once the corner is filled with a full, upright, vining plant (these may take up to three years to become fully established), medium-sized shrubs can frame the corner on either side, allowing the deepest part of the 90-degree angle to remain open to draw the eye into its depths.
These shrubs can range from bulbs, such as a giant spider lily with large, strappy leaves (Crinum x amabile), to the fountain shape of Carolina jessamine, to lower, semi-upright ferns. The Japanese holly fern (Cyrtomium falcatum) does especially well here (once established) in part or filtered sun. At 24 inches high, it can provide a lower level of greenery for the corner garden, as can asparagus fern (Asparagus spp., var. ‘foxtail’). This plant is not a true fern, but it offers softness and drama in the landscape. The ‘foxtail’ variety forms highly defined bushy stalks of 1’ to 2’ high.
Finally, at 12 to 18 inches in height, purple heart (Setereasea pallida) offers color and textural contrast at a lower level. All easy-to-care-for and tough in our landscapes, these plants can help build an intimate, relaxing refuge from the stress of these crazy times.
Kate Kelly is a gardener with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. For local gardening information, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call 823-0129 or email gardening@theeagle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.