We are in the midst of one of the few cold spells predicted by The Old Farmer’s Almanac for this winter. On average, we’re above normal temperatures this winter, with NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predicting this pattern to last into mid-February and perhaps longer. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get a freak visit of the polar vortex, which is especially unpredictable for longer than one week ahead of its arrival. Gardeners will want to keep their frost cloths and blankets handy in case of a sudden blast of cold air.
But in general, we appear on track to remain somewhat warmer and dryer than normal. So how might the edible gardener plan for these conditions?
Our Vegetable Planting Guide for Brazos County gives us an ideal sense of when to plant various edibles. But there are also marginal planting times — two weeks on either side of the ideal dates. We can plant during the marginal periods if we are closely following the conditions in a particular year. Right now, the planting window is open for beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, garlic, kale, kohlrabi, leaf lettuce, mustard, spinach, turnip, bulb onion, edible pod pea, English pea and radish. In addition, the vegetables normally planted in February — Chinese cabbage, cauliflower, Swiss Chard, collard and potato — can be planted now.
But what about the large number of plants scheduled for March? These are warm-season vegetables, including bush bean, sweet corn, cucumber, eggplant, summer and winter squash, and tomato. How do we know whether we can cheat a little by planting these one or two weeks earlier than the ideal date? To add a bit more certainty to marginal planting dates, consider taking the soil’s temperature at the same time over several mornings and averaging the results. Push the thermometer in so that at least 4 inches of the probe is below ground. Keep it in the ground for at least five minutes and then read the temperature gauge. Soil thermometers are inexpensive and easy to read. Clean them after each use.
According to Jerry Parsons, a horticulture agent from San Antonio, there is a “realistic” soil temperature for best plant production. This is not the temperature at which the seeds will germinate the fastest, but the temperature at which the plant will grow best. These are: beans, 72 degrees; beets, carrots, parsley, lettuce and spinach, 45 degrees; cucumber, 64 degrees; cantaloupe, 68 degrees; eggplant, 75 degrees; pepper, 64 degrees; tomato, 55 degrees; okra, 73 degrees;, pumpkin, 75 degrees;, squash, 70 degrees; and watermelon, 72 degrees.
So if the numbers indicate a welcome soil temperature for several days in a row, go ahead and plant your seeds.
Kate Kelly is a gardener with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. For local gardening information, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call 823-0129 or email gardening@theeagle.com.
