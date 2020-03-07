There are those who might argue that the Second “Pronouncement” or Commandment — “You shall have no other gods besides me; and shall make no graven images” — is one of the least difficult of the commandments to observe.
Reality, however, might dictate otherwise. There are those who assume that the Second Commandment only prohibits the worship of ancient deities, idols and/or the many multiple ancient national gods of which the Bible speaks. Those who hold such opinions might argue that these commandments reflect a period of time when polytheism was the norm. In such an environment, the “new” concept of monotheism faced the challenge of creating a world view in which a single invisible God would replace the many ancient gods and act as a unifying force of mutual respect and tolerance.
Given the Biblical period’s zeitgeist, the Second Commandment represented a radical and threatening viewpoint to ancient elites and to those who sought to dominate others. The Bible’s concept of monotheism operated under the assumption that a single God was the creator of all life. It proposed the radical notion that all human beings were equal in the eyes of God; that all humans were “children” of the same God. This notion of a common humanity was a radical departure from the norms of the ancient world, and too often from the norms of much of the modern world. Not only does the Second Commandment assume that all human beings, be they rich or poor, of the upper or lower class, were (are) equal before the law, but it also stood against the notion of discrimination due to race, religion or nationality. These prejudices were (are) incompatible with the Second Commandment’s ideas definition of humanity.
The idea of no other gods before God is still a radical idea. Observing our current world, we note that were humanity to live by this pronouncement’s ideas, then the Second Commandment would be highly transformative. To live by the Second Commandment means the end of prejudice and racial disharmony; it means a world that has no place for bigotry or ideas of racial purity.
This commandment, however, demands still more of us. It not only insists that there is only one God and not many gods, it also implies that we humans accept the notion of one human race. Viewed from this perspective, the Hebrew Bible has no tolerance for racial superiority, Nazism and prejudice. These bigotries are a more than a mere denial of the commandment; they are its exact opposite.
There are many sides to this commandment. For example, political ideals also can become false gods. When we worship a particular political party or are incapable of rationally discussing another’s viewpoint, then we have turned politics into idolatry. We might argue that when politics becomes theology, then fascism ensues. We can understand this false form of political idolatry by remembering what occurred in Nazi Germany and Stalinist Russia.
In both places, millions of Germans and Communist Russians not only turned their leader into a god but also decided that only they had the right to choose who would live and who would die. Does this same idolatry now once again rear its head by the actions of people from across the political spectrum?
Have we conquered our proclivity to worship or transform human beings into semi-gods? Do not many in our political elites see themselves as not only above everyone else but almost infallible? Even the most casual of social observers will note that too many of us have come to idolize media figures, political leaders or athletes. This Biblical pronouncement might be as much of a warning as a commandment. It reminds us that when we ignore the Decalogue’s Second Commandment, we collectively take a societal step backward, turning the mundane into the divine.
We see this sense of semi-divineness in all too many social positions. A casual observer might wonder if the amount of money spent on the “sports-entertainment” complex is not merely a continuation of the Roman circus. Even our vocabulary goes against this commandment. How often do we use the term “idolize” for singers, movie and television actors and athletes? How often do entertainers believe that their political opinions are far superior to that of others?
What is true of entertainers and sports figures is also true of many in academia. Unfortunately, both in the United States and in Europe there are those academics who see themselves as almost infallible elites. These people are so sure of themselves that they disdain those who work in the real world.
Because we transform these elite figures into modern idols, they tend to believe that their opinions are more profound than those of mere “commoners.” Does humanity not only create false gods out of people who have a single talent, but permit these people to believe that they are superior to their fellow citizens? Have we forgotten that the Nazis were supported by the German intellectual elites and many of Germany’s best-educated people and university professors saw Hitler as a national savior? We dare not forget that many intellectuals supported both Stalin and Mao, and the consequences of ignoring the Second Commandment were the untimely deaths of millions.
In a similar way, too many modern men and women have come to worship the notion of “youth.” Due to this form of idolatry, we have created whole industries based on our fear of aging. The result of this form of idolatry is that due to our adoration of the new, we have rejected the wisdom of the past.
When we examine history, we soon realize that humanity’s greatest moral failures came from those who chose to ignore the Second Commandment — that is, from those who created false gods.
This Second Commandment is not only radical in nature but serves as both a mandate and warning. It reminds us that when we seek false gods, we tend to transform money and beauty into divinities, and by declaring them to be holy we lose sight of the fact that to live a holy life is to live a beautiful life.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
