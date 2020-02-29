While on YouTube, I came across a TED talk titled “Looks aren’t everything. Believe me, I’m a model,” led by model Cameron Russell.
She first appeared on stage wearing 5-inch heels and a short black dress. She then proceeded to wrap a long skirt around her waist, pull a sweater over her head and slip into a pair of plain black flat shoes. In a matter of seconds her appearance changed. In one moment, I perceived her as a runway model, and then the next moment I perceived her as a missionary.
Russell then proceeded to explain some of the ins and outs of modeling, particularly how her photos are constructions of all the men and women who are behind the camera: the makeup artists, the hair stylists and all the other people behind the scenes. What the masses see is not necessarily the “real” person.
I can only imagine the pressures that our young people face today trying to keep up with and look like all the models, stars and other socialites. I know that it was hard to be a teenager in the ’90s and early 2000s, before picture texts and social media posts. Today students have what seems a thousand different platforms to compete with, listen to and read each other’s opinions. I remember hearing from a girl in the hallway that “she only wears jeans to cover her fat” or from a boy that I was getting “thick.” Today, boys and girls alike are hearing it not only audibly from another person but via passive platforms found on their tech devices.
While the avenues for putdowns and bullying might look different, what has not changed over the course of the years are the feelings of hurt and pain. The pressures to “fit in” and or “keep up” are the same. As a mother of two little girls who will be and represent all of our future teenagers and community leaders, I am even more sensitive to and aware of the need to raise our young people to know that they are not defined by what others say about them or what is prescribed from television, social media posts or any other outside influence. Instead, I want to be sure that my daughters, along with all of our boys and girls, understand that their value comes from someone with much greater power and influence — our Heavenly Creator.
The other evening, I leaned down and hugged my 6-year-old and whispered, “I love you.” Very earnestly she looked me in the eye and said, “Mama, why do you always tell me that?” My response was so simple yet from a place of deep Christian love, “I do not want you to ever forget how important you are.”
The famous words from the movie The Help come to mind, “You is smart, you is kind, you is important.”
These are universal truths for all people, Christian or not. If we have any faith in God, what should speak to us are these words from Psalm 139, “[God] knit us together in our mother’s womb.” It is in these words of truth that we all can be reminded of our unique and beautiful creation. If we were to continue reading the text, we could continue to be confident in our Heavenly Father, who is ever present to walk with, care for, and love us.
If I could scream anything from the rooftops to get my readers’ attention, it would be to shout how incredibly important you are. We are told by the Psalmist, “You have searched me, Lord, and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise.” With all that is going on in our world — wars, disease, poverty and other horrific events — one would think that God has too much to concentrate on than to pay attention to the fears and insecurities of one person.
Just the opposite is true. God loves each and every individual so much that God can tell you when you last sat down at the computer or walked across the room for a drink of water. That just amazes me and should comfort our hearts. We all matter more than the random text, the backward glance or the off-handed quip about our last outfit, joke that went sour or accidental stutter giving the speech. You matter in spite of your mistakes, failures or sins.
If I could ingrain anything into the lives of parents, family members, friends, teachers and influencers it would be this: Tell and show someone how important they are. We need more and more people helping to combat the fears and insecurities our young people face. If we are honest with ourselves, then we would say the same is true for our adults. Life can be hard and the world a battlefield. Let us not give way to negative talk or shameful speech. Let us come along side of each other and encourage one another in our walk. As Christians, the Apostle Paul was a great example of someone who continuously inspired Christ followers to keep the faith, know the truth, and build each other up. One of Ephesians famous quotes reads, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs” (Eph 4:29).
In case you missed it, you matter! Whether you wear heels or sneakers, dresses or pants suits, jeans or scrubs; you matter. The clothes that adorn your body, the last selfie taken or the opinions of others should not define you. It is the Creator who meticulously knit you together in your mother’s womb who gives you value. It is God who should give you a sense of worthiness. After all, he created the world!
In case you missed what I said to my daughter, “I do not ever want you to forget how important you are.” Boy or girl, young or old, you matter and are loved by God!
Jennifer Webber is the lead pastor of the contemporary service at First United Methodist Church Bryan.
