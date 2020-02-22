How can we weave more Scripture into our daily lives so that it becomes more and more a part of us?
One of my favorite spiritual books is The Way of the Pilgrim/The Pilgrim Continues His Way (first published in 1884.)
In The Way of the Pilgrim, the Pilgrim (who remains anonymous throughout the story) tells of meeting an army officer who had at one time struggled with hopeless alcoholism. The officer had met a monk who said his own brother had suffered from the same thing but was cured by reading a chapter of the Gospel whenever he felt the urge to drink. It had worked, and the brother was 15 years sober. The monk had urged the soldier to try the same and gave him a copy. The soldier said no because this copy was in Old Slavonic, and he couldn’t understand it that well. He was told, “You may not understand the Word of God, but the devils do, and tremble.”
So the officer tried this and eventually was cured. In his gratitude, he had this copy of the Gospels bound with silver and kept it close to his heart under his uniform. He made a vow to God to read a chapter of the Gospel every day for the rest of his life.
If he was too tired to read, he would ask his wife or daughter to read it to him. I want to try the same thing. It would be even better to read a commentary alongside it. If you don’t have anyone to read it to you when you’re tired, audio recordings of the Gospel can help.
Another great way to put Scripture in your life is to pray the Liturgy of the Hours through the day. Universalis has a free online version and an app as well. Otherwise known as the Divine Office, it is made of Psalms, prayers, scriptural canticles and brief readings arranged in a pleasant orderly way in tune with the theme of the current Church season. It takes me about 10 minutes to pray morning or evening prayer. The other ones are much shorter. This habit puts me in contact with the word at least three times a day. The Divine Office app has audio of the various hours if you are busy. In a pinch, I listen to these in the car.
Start a Bible study with your friends. Lots of people like to go to their parish Bible studies at church. Those can be great. A fun way to do Scripture study in a more intimate, informal way is to start your own with your friends. This is actually what got my inner circle of friends together in the first place. Years ago, we started doing Bible studies as a group. We met once a month, rotating whose house we met in. The conversation was friendly but deep and always supportive. Somebody usually brought wine; we had food, coffee, laughter and prayer. We called ourselves “The Pontifical Biblical Institute of the Holy Hippie Sisterhood.” Why shouldn’t it be fun as well as enlightening to study the Bible? No reason at all!
There are so many great Catholic Bible Studies available now. We liked the ones from Turning to God’s Word, and the Come and See Catholic Bible Study on the Wisdom books.
I really like the Navarre Bible series and the Sacra Pagina commentaries — old standbys! There are so many more that are good. Some are written about certain themes, others about particular books. Some are arranged as daily readings.
If you attend daily Mass, you are hearing holy Scripture and getting a reflection from your pastor every day. Over three years you would hear the entire Bible. Attending Sunday Mass regularly, you would hear the entire Bible over five years. The Mass itself brims over with Scripture in the parts of the Mass and the responses and antiphons as well. So, go to Mass.
On days I am not going to Mass, I make sure to read the readings for the day. These are great for choosing a passage for Lectio Divina and keeping the spirit of the church season as well as connecting with the church all over the world reflecting on the same readings together. You can find the daily Mass readings with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Most parishes print the readings for the week in the Sunday bulletin as well.
I try to memorize various passages of Scripture that are important to me so I can meditate on them or think about them during the day. When I am in line somewhere or filling up at the gas station, I can recite them mentally. This is a fruitful practice for me.
At night I sometimes listen to audio of the Scriptures, especially one of the Gospels. I think of it as my bedtime story. I have a few different versions so I don’t stop hearing it in a meaningful way. I have one that is more like a performance with actors reading the parts and sound effects like a radio play. I have others that are more in a quiet reading style by a lone voice. Sometimes I just want to hear these when I am doing house work or walking.
I like to copy out passages I am working on memorizing, writing them out over and over. The copying itself can be meditative.
I also at times write verses I want to carry in my pocket during the day on small pieces of paper to look at from time to time.
Nobody needs to carry out all of these ideas for all time or every day. I don’t. Some are habits that are helpful for a while at different times. Others have become life habits for me. Some things I stop doing but come back to later.
Consider this your Lenten challenge to make daily contact with the Word of God part of your commitment this Lent.
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin. She is a private caregiver.
